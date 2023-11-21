KJ Henry starting to stand out in expanded role

Henry had to wait two more weeks before getting a sack that actually counted. It came on the opening drive of the game with the Giants facing a third-and-10. Starting at the defensive left, he looped around Allen and Daron Payne to corral a scrambling Tommy DeVito for a two-yard loss that forced the Giants to punt.

Later on in the first quarter, he and Payne worked together to take DeVito down on a third-and-13 that forced another Giants punt.

"Here's a young guy that's taken advantage of his chances to get on the football field and play," Rivera said.

Henry was an asset in coverage, too. He had two pass breakups at the line of scrimmage, which tied Emmanuel Forbes Jr. for the most by a Commanders defender. One of them -- a pass intended for Matt Breida, was nearly picked off by Henry himself.

Plays like that, along with his 1.5 sacks, earned Henry one of the best grades for a Commanders from Pro Football Focus. His 78.3 overall grade was fifth among all Washington defensive players, while his run defense (73), tackle (72.6) and pass rush grades (69.3) were fifth, fourth and fifth on the team, respectively.

All of that will likely mean more opportunities for Henry, who will have to face off against some of the league's best offenses in the final six games of the season. And that means more chance for him to show why he can be a foundational piece for the defense's future.