Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | A Thanksgiving throwdown

Nov 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are traveling to Texas for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

WATCH: CBS

  • Jim Nantz (Play-by-play)
  • Tony Romo (Analyst)
  • Tracy Wolfson (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12.
  • The Commanders have faced off against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving 10 times and are 2-8 in those matchups. Their most recent Thanksgiving matchup was in 20202, when they defeated the Cowboys, 41-16.
  • On the road, the Commanders are 17-42-2 against the Cowboys and 46-76-2 all-time against Dallas.
  • The Commanders' offense is averaging 340.7 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFC and 12th in the league.
  • WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Thursday against the Cowboys. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Dallas:

  • Head coach Mike McCarthy (4th in Dallas)
  • Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator John Fassel (3rd)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,038)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (18)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (558)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (644)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (88)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

Dallas:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (2,604)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (19)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Tony Pollard (590)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Tony Pollard (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (1,013)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB CeeDee Lamb (5)
  • Tackles -- LB Damone Clark (66)
  • Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (10)
  • Interceptions -- CB DaRon Bland (6)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 12th (340.7 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 17th (21.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 10th (245 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (51)
  • Rushing offense -- 26th (95.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 19th (37.3%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (372.8 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 32nd (27.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 30th (258.5 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 4th (35)
  • Rushing defense -- 21st (114.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 13th (38.2%)
  • Time of possession -- 11th (31:04)
  • Turnover differential -- T-32nd (-8)

Dallas:

  • Total offense -- 5th (372.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 2nd (30.2 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 5th (255.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-12th (23)
  • Rushing offense -- 12th (116.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 3rd (46.8%)
  • Total defense -- 2nd (266.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 5th (17.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 2nd (157.1 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-6th (33)
  • Rushing defense -- 15th (109.2 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 2nd (32.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 3rd (32:30)
  • Turnover differential -- T-5th (+6)

news

KJ Henry starting to stand out in expanded role

After being a healthy scratch on gameday from Weeks 2-8, Henry got his best opportunity to show off his skill set with 37 defensive snaps against the New York Giants. 
news

Commanders sign DE Jalen Harris, place DL Efe Obada on IR

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.
news

Notes & Quotes | Rivera confirms Efe Obada will go to season-ending IR

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media earlier today following the team's 31-19 loss to the New York Giants. Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference. 
news

Commanders-Cowboys Week 12 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 12 matchup.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Giants

The Washington Commanders dropped their fourth division game with a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants. Here are five takeaways from Week 11, presented by Maryland Lottery.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for a quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
news

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 31-19 loss to the  New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Turnovers doom Washington in loss to Giants

The Burgundy & Gold committed six giveaways, each more devastating than the last. And while the Giants didn't necessarily do much with them until the end, it was just enough to spoil the Commanders' chances of putting together any semblance of consistent momentum. 
news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants Inactives | Week 11

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders vs. Giants, Week 11 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Tom VanDruff is blazing a trail as the first full-time nurse practitioner on an NFL staff

In his job, which he started during training camp, VanDruff has relished the opportunity to make everyone's life -- from the athletic trainers to the team doctors to the players -- a little easier.
