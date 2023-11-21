Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | A Thanksgiving throwdown

The Washington Commanders are traveling to Texas for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 23
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
WATCH: CBS
- Jim Nantz (Play-by-play)
- Tony Romo (Analyst)
- Tracy Wolfson (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders' Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
QUICK HITS
- Washington will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12.
- The Commanders have faced off against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving 10 times and are 2-8 in those matchups. Their most recent Thanksgiving matchup was in 20202, when they defeated the Cowboys, 41-16.
- On the road, the Commanders are 17-42-2 against the Cowboys and 46-76-2 all-time against Dallas.
- The Commanders' offense is averaging 340.7 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFC and 12th in the league.
- WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Thursday against the Cowboys. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Dallas:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy (4th in Dallas)
- Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator John Fassel (3rd)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,038)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (18)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (558)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (644)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (88)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)
Dallas:
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (2,604)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (19)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Tony Pollard (590)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Tony Pollard (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (1,013)
- Receiving TDs -- RB CeeDee Lamb (5)
- Tackles -- LB Damone Clark (66)
- Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (10)
- Interceptions -- CB DaRon Bland (6)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 12th (340.7 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 17th (21.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 10th (245 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (51)
- Rushing offense -- 26th (95.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 19th (37.3%)
- Total defense -- 29th (372.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 32nd (27.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (258.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- 4th (35)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (114.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 13th (38.2%)
- Time of possession -- 11th (31:04)
- Turnover differential -- T-32nd (-8)
Dallas:
- Total offense -- 5th (372.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 2nd (30.2 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 5th (255.5 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-12th (23)
- Rushing offense -- 12th (116.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 3rd (46.8%)
- Total defense -- 2nd (266.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 5th (17.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 2nd (157.1 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-6th (33)
- Rushing defense -- 15th (109.2 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 2nd (32.8%)
- Time of possession -- 3rd (32:30)
- Turnover differential -- T-5th (+6)