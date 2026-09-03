TJHSST's Rachel Worsham readies for debut as Virginia's first female head coach of a varsity football team

"I have loved football all my life," Worsham said. "I really followed it as more of a fan all through school because it was never a possibility growing up to play. I just loved it and supported my high school team, went to Michigan State, had season tickets and was all in on all of that."

After graduating, Worsham moved to the Washington, D.C., area for a job. She connected with members of the local Michigan State alumni network who were playing flag football. While Worsham was playing flag one day, she had an encounter that would open an entire new world and change her life's trajectory.

"While I was out there, one of my flag teammates from Michigan State was also playing for the D.C. Divas, and she brought the Divas out to recruit. My teammate said, 'You have to come try out.' I did that and then never looked back … It was a lot of fun."

Part of that fun came with winning, which Worsham did a lot of as a Diva. During her 12 seasons as an offensive lineman, she contributed to back-to-back national championships in 2015 and 2016. Her talent was also noticed by the USA Women's National Team, and she helped the red, white and blue win gold at the 2017 IFAF Women's World Championship. In 2024, Worsham was inducted into the D.C. Divas Hall of Fame.

As she gained a new layer of love and understanding of tackle football with the Divas, Worsham stepped into coaching. Her first stint came with George C. Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia.