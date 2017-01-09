News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

U2 Announces Stop At FedExField As Part Of 2017 'The Joshua Tree' Tour

Jan 08, 2017 at 08:15 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – U2 confirmed today that they will embark on their "The Joshua Tree Tour," produced by Live Nation Global Touring with a stop at FedExField on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17. Complete tour and ticket information can be found at www.u2.com and http://www.livenation.com.

"We are honored to host one of the world's most awarded and best-selling rock bands of all time at FedExField," President Bruce Allen said.

The 2017 tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of U2's chart-topping album, The Joshua Tree, and will include a performance of the album in its entirety with support from the Lumineers as part of its show at FedExField.

The Joshua Tree *was U2's first #1 album in the U.S. and sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. The band has won 22 GRAMMYÒ awards to date, including Album of the Year for *The Joshua Tree, making them the most awarded rock band in Grammy history.

Redskins' season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public sale as part of their right of first refusal.

This concert adds another band to the lineup of events at FedExField as part of the Redskins' commitment to provide diverse entertainment options, including premier college football games, soccer matches, world-class performers and more to the community and season ticket members.

