 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Understanding the Knee and Its Ligaments

Aug 26, 2008 at 06:53 PM

Carlos Rogers was expected to be one of the key players in the Redskins' defense this year. The 6-0, 194-pound third-year cornerback out of Auburn was a first-round draft pick by the Redskins.

In the Redskins' 34-3 win over Detroit at FedExField on Week 5, Rogers picked off a Jon Kitna pass and sprinted 61 yards to the end zone.

It was his signature play for the team.

That's because three weeks later at New England, Rogers started at cornerback and made one tackle before leaving the game with a knee injury.

A week later, Rogers went on the injured reserve list. His type of setback is a potential threat for all athletes, NFL players included.

When Rogers went down at New England with a torn ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, it marked the third such devastating injury for the Redskins in the past year. Steven Harris and Nehemiah Broughton earlier had suffered torn ACLs.

"Injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament are among the most common of all sports-related knee injuries," says Raymond Thal, M.D., who is in his eighth season as an orthopedic specialists on the Redskins' medical staff.

It is estimated that each year in the United States between 100,000 and 200,000 people sustain a ruptured or torn ACL.

A ligament is made of tough fibrous material and functions to control excessive joint motion. The knee contains four ligaments that connect the femur (thigh bone) to the tibia (shin bone).

"These ligaments hold the bones in proper alignment and help control the way the knee moves," points out Dr. Thal, of Reston Hospital Center and Town Center Orthopaedic Associates.

There are two ligaments on the sides of the knee, the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the lateral collateral ligament (LCL).

The other two ligaments, called the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), cross each other in the middle of the knee.

The ACL controls movement of the lower leg bone in several ways. It provides front-to-back stability as well as rotational stability to the knee. It also keeps the knee from extending beyond its normal range of motion.

"Obviously," according to Dr. Thal, "these are extremely important functions, particularly for athletes."

An ACL tear most often occurs during sporting activities when an athlete suddenly pivots, causing excessive rotational forces on the ligament. A direct blow to the knee can also cause an injury to the ACL.

Often a pop is felt or heard in the knee. Over the next several hours, the knee becomes very swollen. It is usually difficult to bear weight on the injured leg and the knee may give way or feel unstable.

Explains Dr. Thal: "A completely torn ACL does not heal. This causes the knee to become unstable, which can make sudden, pivoting movements difficult. It may make the knee more prone to developing arthritis and cartilage tears."

When an ACL tear is suspected, a physician can assess the stability of the knee by specific maneuvers and tests including X-rays and MRI scans.

Experts Emphasize With a Tear, There's No 'Repair'

Many factors must be considered when determining the appropriate treatment for ACL tears. The patient's age, activity level and expectations are factors. So is the presence of associated injuries, such as cartilage tears, and the degree of knee instability.

Says Dr. Raymond Thal, who specializes in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery: "Less active individuals may choose non-surgical rehabilitation. This usually requires a change in activities, including avoiding sports that require cutting, pivoting and jumping. Nonetheless, surgery is usually required for young, active individuals."

ACL surgery is commonly referred to as an ACL repair. Unfortunately, a torn ACL cannot be "repaired." Simply sewing the ligament together is rarely successful.

Rather, an ACL reconstruction is performed by replacing the torn ligament with healthy tissue called an ACL graft.

Several excellent graft options are commonly used for ACL reconstruction. Typically used are tendons from around the knee-most commonly the patella tendon or hamstring tendons or allograft (donor) tissue.

ACL reconstruction is usually not performed until several weeks after the injury. Studies have shown improved results when ACL reconstruction surgery is delayed several weeks from the time of injury. This time allows the knee swelling to decrease and range of motion to improve.

Significant rehabilitation is required after ACL reconstruction. This is an important aspect of care for a torn ACL that significantly impacts the results of ACL reconstruction.

"Most patients experience full recovery and can return to their previous activities, including professional level sports," maintains Dr. Thal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

4-time WPMOY nominee Bobby Wagner sets example in locker room with consistency, approach to giving back

For nearly a decade and a half, from coast to coast, Wagner has lifted countless individuals with his giveback efforts, and these experiences have also shaped him. Over the years, he has learned how to level up his impact and along the way has become a community role model in the locker room.

news

Commanders players make it a December to remember for residents around DMV

Check out what our guys had to say about some of these holiday events over the last few weeks

news

Bobby Wagner named Commanders Club Winner for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

he Washington Commanders announced that Bobby Wagner has been selected as the team's club winner for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor, recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game.

news

Jordan Magee honors childhood friend and 'Fight Like 4 fund for Troy Haynes' for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Haynes was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer that affects African Americans who have the sickle cell trait in 2019 and passed away later that year. Magee is continuing the fight to raise awareness and honor Haynes' memory by representing the "Fight Like 4 Fund for Troy Haynes" for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

news

Jacob Martin supports the Humane Rescue Alliance for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

No matter what stage of life Jacob Martin has been in or the place he's lived, there has been a particular constant source of joy in his life. Its presence is typically marked by four legs and fur, but he doesn't discriminate -- those with scaly skin and multiple eyes have also nuzzled their way into his heart.

news

Tress Way honors son with 'My Cause, My Cleats' tribute to Whole Heart Foundation

In choosing a cause to honor for the NFL's annual 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative, Washington Commanders punter Tress Way's decision to support disease awareness in partnership with The Whole Hearted Foundation was a no-brainer.

news

Commanders support Prince George's County residents with 24th annual Harvest Feast

Made possible through the generosity of partners including Clark Construction, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Bank of America, Capital Area Food Bank, PepsiCo, Prince George's County Social Services and the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, the November tradition deepens a bond with so many families in the area and helps make thousands of tables full during the holiday.

news

"I feel like I'm stronger:" Fox Thornhill spends day as honorary Commander for Make-A-Wish experience

The day not only fulfilled a wish but imbued Fox and the Thornhills with memories that will last a lifetime

news

Wakefield's Clarence Martin wins Week 8 Tackle Coach of the Week

Coach Martin is a cornerstone of South Arlington, leading with compassion and school spirit

news

Kipp DC's Tierra Reeves wins Week 8 Flag Coach of the Week

Coach Reeves has been instrumental in bringing girls flag football to life at KIPP DC, inspiring a new generation of athletes to enthusiastically embrace the game

news

Yorktown's Katie Kooiman wins Week 7 Flag Coach of the Week

After joining the faculty last year as a health and physical education teacher, she quickly became an integral part of the Yorktown community, launching the school's girls flag football team while also coaching boys soccer

news

Armstrong's Jeremy Pruitt wins Week 7 Tackle Coach of the Week

Since he joined the football program, it has become a model of teamwork and compassion

Advertising