USMNT returns to Washington, D.C. area to face Colombia on June 8 at FedExField

Feb 13, 2024 at 11:15 AM
CHICAGO (Feb. 13, 2024) – The U.S. Men's National Team will face strong South American side Colombia on June 8 just outside of Washington, D.C. at FedExField in Landover, Md. The match will serve as an important part of both teams' preparations for the prestigious 2024 Copa America to be held in the United States this summer.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock en Español and on Fútbol de Primera radio. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET, with kickoff set for 5:37 p.m. Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook, TikTok (@ussoccer) and the official U.S. Soccer App.

"As we continue to build toward this summer's Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we relish the challenge of competing against the best possible opponents and Colombia checks that box. They have been a standout team in World Cup Qualifying and showcase some of the world's top talent," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We are thrilled to have the U.S. Men's National Team back to FedExField and the DMV, a place with an incredible history of support for our team and for soccer overall.

"The return of the U.S. Men's National Team to the nation's capital is a truly significant event," said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties and Special Events for HBSE. "We are proud to gather and celebrate the best athletes and performers in the country, and there is no better way to showcase our commitment to bringing world class sports and entertainment that the DMV has long supported than by hosting these National teams for this momentous event."

The USA and Colombia's 21st clash all-time will take place outside the nation's capital. Los Cafeteros are currently red-hot, riding a 19-match unbeaten streak heading into the March international window.

Colombia currently sits in third place in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with an unblemished 3-0-3 record. This summer, Colombia will aim to build on a third-place finish at the last Copa América and secure its second title after topping the podium on home soil in 2001.

The U.S. Men's National Team program is preparing to compete in three significant competitions in 2024. The USMNT kicks things off with the Concacaf Nations League Finals in March. After winning the first two editions of the tournament, the U.S. will face Jamaica in the semifinals on March 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In June, the U.S. will compete in the famed Copa América alongside all 10 CONMEBOL nations, including defending World Cup and Copa América champion Argentina led by captain and Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi. Held in 14 cities across the United States, the USMNT will compete in Group C and face Bolivia, Panama, and Uruguay.

For the first time since 2008, the U.S. men qualified to compete in the Olympic Games. The tournament will be held from July 24-Aug. 10 in France, and features players under the age of 23, with the ability to include three overage players on the roster.

TICKETS

Tickets for the June 8 match at Fedex Field in Landover, MD go on sale to the public Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m ET.

The pre-sale for this match will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. ET and run to Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. ET.

Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Presale schedule for USMNT vs. Colombia, in Landover, Maryland

Sales Schedule Presale Dates & Start Time
Circle Insiders Presales (Circle Insiders) Wednesday, Feb. 14 | 10 a.m. local venue time
VIP Insiders Presale Wednesday, Feb. 14 | 1 p.m. local venue time
Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) Wednesday, Feb. 14 | 10 a.m. local venue time
Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Thursday, Feb. 15 | 10 a.m. local venue time
Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Thursday, Feb. 15 | 1 p.m. local venue time
Public Sale Friday, Feb. 16 | local venue time

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, February 15 at 1 p.m. local venue time to Friday, February 16 at 8 a.m. local venue time through ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

AGAINST LOS CAFETEROS

The U.S. is 3-13-5 all-time vs. Colombia as the nations will face off for the first time since January 2023, a 0-0 draw. Meeting at the conclusion of the USMNT's annual January camp, the scoreless tie saw four players earn their first caps, including Vitesse forward Paxten Aaronson. The USA and Colombia faced off twice at the 2016 Copa América Centenario in the United States, with the U.S. falling 2-0 in the group stage in Santa Clara, Calif. and a narrow 1-0 defeat in the Third-Place Match in Glendale, Ariz.

The USMNT is looking to earn its first victory against Colombia since March 2005, a 3-0 win in Fullerton, Calif. One of the USMNT's most memorable World Cup victories came against Colombia in Southern California during the 1994 World Cup, a 2-1 win at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena featuring a goal from former U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Earnie Stewart.

"Ahead of the 2024 Copa America, we are excited to see Colombia's Men's National Team and the U.S. face off in Washington, D.C. The match on June 8th isn't just about sport; it's about strengthening the bond between our nations and celebrating our shared passion for fútbol," said Luis Gilberto Murillo, Ambassador of Colombia in the United States. "I am calling on Colombians in and around the DMV to join us in supporting our team as we kick off an electrifying fútbol summer season across the U.S.!"

BACK IN THE NATION'S CAPITAL

FedExField will host the USMNT for the first time since, 2012, a 4-1 defeat at the hands of five-time World Cup champion Brazil in front of 67,619 fans. The U.S. Women's National Team won a quarterfinal match there en route to its historic 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup championship, a 3-2 triumph against Germany with President Bill Clinton in attendance.

"It's been ten years since we've has hosted the U.S. Men's National Team and its fans, and we're honored to have these incredible athletes back in our stadium and their supporters back in our stands." said Trista Langdon, Senior Vice President, Operations and Guest Experience for the Washington Commanders. "This is an exciting opportunity to bring together diverse cultures from across the country to celebrate fútbol as the world knows it right here in the DMV."

The USMNT has played many important matches in the D.C. area, compiling a 16-5-6 record all-time. RFK Stadium was the USMNT's most-frequent home venue, putting up a 15-3-6 record in 24 matches, including a 4-1-2 record in World Cup qualifying.

The USA last played in the DMV at Audi Field, the home of D.C. United, in October 2019, a 7-0 Concacaf Nations League victory against Cuba.

