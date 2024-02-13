USMNT returns to Washington, D.C. area to face Colombia on June 8 at FedExField

CHICAGO (Feb. 13, 2024) – The U.S. Men's National Team will face strong South American side Colombia on June 8 just outside of Washington, D.C. at FedExField in Landover, Md. The match will serve as an important part of both teams' preparations for the prestigious 2024 Copa America to be held in the United States this summer.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock en Español and on Fútbol de Primera radio. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET, with kickoff set for 5:37 p.m. Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook, TikTok (@ussoccer) and the official U.S. Soccer App.

"As we continue to build toward this summer's Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we relish the challenge of competing against the best possible opponents and Colombia checks that box. They have been a standout team in World Cup Qualifying and showcase some of the world's top talent," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We are thrilled to have the U.S. Men's National Team back to FedExField and the DMV, a place with an incredible history of support for our team and for soccer overall.

"The return of the U.S. Men's National Team to the nation's capital is a truly significant event," said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties and Special Events for HBSE. "We are proud to gather and celebrate the best athletes and performers in the country, and there is no better way to showcase our commitment to bringing world class sports and entertainment that the DMV has long supported than by hosting these National teams for this momentous event."

The USA and Colombia's 21st clash all-time will take place outside the nation's capital. Los Cafeteros are currently red-hot, riding a 19-match unbeaten streak heading into the March international window.

Colombia currently sits in third place in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with an unblemished 3-0-3 record. This summer, Colombia will aim to build on a third-place finish at the last Copa América and secure its second title after topping the podium on home soil in 2001.

The U.S. Men's National Team program is preparing to compete in three significant competitions in 2024. The USMNT kicks things off with the Concacaf Nations League Finals in March. After winning the first two editions of the tournament, the U.S. will face Jamaica in the semifinals on March 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In June, the U.S. will compete in the famed Copa América alongside all 10 CONMEBOL nations, including defending World Cup and Copa América champion Argentina led by captain and Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi. Held in 14 cities across the United States, the USMNT will compete in Group C and face Bolivia, Panama, and Uruguay.