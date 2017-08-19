Video Highlights: #GBvsWAS

The Washington Redskins are taking on the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game, and we have video highlights from the game. Check back for more highlights as the game progresses.
1st Quarter: In his first snap with the Redskins, cornerback Fabian Moreau forces a fumble on a Washington punt. Niles Paul recovered the fumble, setting up a field goal by Dustin Hopkins.
1st Quarter: For the first time as a member of the Redskins, Terrelle Pryor Sr. catches a pass from Kirk Cousins, setting up a third and short that led a Washington first down.
2nd Quarter: Kirk Cousins hooks up with running back Chris Thompson for a big 29-yard gain.
2nd Quarter: For the first time this preseason, the Redskins find the end zone as Kirk Cousins hits Jamison Crowder on a fourth-and-goal play.
3rd Quarter: Despite losing his helmet, linebacker Chris Carter finds a way to pick up a sack.
3rd Quarter: Running back Semaje Perine comes from out of the backfield to get open for a 29-yard completion.
3rd Quarter: Colt McCoy throws a wonderful back shoulder pass that Niles Paul makes an impressive adjustment to make the catch for a Redskins touchdown.