Wake Up Washington | Commanders reflect on 24-8 defeat to Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders suffered their second straight defeat in Week 3 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of the top quotes from the players in the locker room as they reflected on the game.
Jonathan Allen
On the message to the team and younger guys:
"This is our job. This is what we get paid to do. You in the big leagues and that's we get paid to do and that's what we need to focus on, doing our job."
On what he wants to see out of the team in practice this week:
"We are going to put our head down and work. No expectations, nothing but standards. We are going to work and see what happens."
Kendall Fuller
On rebounding as a veteran in this league with a long season ahead:
"I think that just comes with football, especially corner that comes with the position. It's going to be sometimes when you go out there and they get you. Sometimes you get hit in the mouth and you keep on working and keep on moving forward. I've had rough games before and you just keep on grinding and trust your technique, trust yourself and go out there and make plays."
On adjusting and making changes for the games ahead:
"You just watch it and correct it, it's a copycat league. You show weakness on tape. Teams are going to keep trying you until you fix it. So, you go watch the tape and fix it. In this league it's a production-based business so you have to go out there fix it and make your plays, that simple."
Terry McLaurin
On losing their first divisional contest of the season:
"First and foremost, it was a big game for this team and they beat us. Offensively we couldn't sustain drives well enough, and we didn't make enough plays on the outside to sustain drives. I think the defense was doing well holding them up for a while and they were just on the field a lot. It's tough when you lose, but especially in that fashion and in your division. The first thing that came to mind was we don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves because we're going on the road to play a good Dallas team and that's another one in the division, so we have an opportunity to try and get this taste out of our mouths. But it's just going to take a lot of reflection and getting better on each and everybody's part and that's including myself."
Antonio Gibson
On if the Eagles defense was the reason for the offensive woes:
"Not at all. I take that as personal, that's on us. They did nothing special out there. Had a hell of a game, but they did nothing special to us to where we didn't know what they were doing. We just have to go back and be us."
On what the plan is to bounce back next week:
"It's early in the season, but we're 1-2. We have a long season in front of us. We write about our future. Still have a long season."
Benjamin St-Juste
On the advantages of playing nickel:
"Not really pressure, I started last year at corner. On the short notice I was playing on the outside so I just go out there and do my job to the best I can with the same technique that's been working for me since I got here."
On playing outside on short notice:
"I think if you prepare and you're ready, you just go out there and do your job as your asked and that's just part of your job. People are going to go down, but you have to be ready"
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in their first NFC East division matchup of the season. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Tramel Raggs writes about Jalen Hurts leaning on his arm to beat the Commanders.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' Week 3 game against the Eagles.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from the Commanders loss to the Eagles.
- The Washington Times' Mathew Paras gives his take on the Commanders' performance against the Eagles.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer takes a look at the offensive line's performance in Week 3.
- The Washington Times' Mathew Paras reports on the Commanders defeat against the Eagles.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Carson Wentz's performance against his former team.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report from the Commanders' Week 3 game.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists three flaws from the Commanders' loss to the Eagles.
- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinions on the Commanders' most recent loss.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the Commanders' struggles against the Eagles.