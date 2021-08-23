 Skip to main content
Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

Aug 23, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Jamin Davis hauls in a catch during practice on Aug. 18. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Jamin Davis hauls in a catch during practice on Aug. 18. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Jaret Patterson in short in stature by playing tall in the preseason.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his opinion about Washington's offense after the preseason game against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on roster spots.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Jamin Davis' improvements during Washington's second preseason game.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia gives 25 takes on what people need to be aware of before the start of the 2021 season.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Ron Rivera's mic'd up practice.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

-- Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

-- #PickSix: A Rundown On The Running Backs

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Antonio Gibson Has Been Working On In Camp

-- Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

-- WFT Daily: Dax Milne Is Catching Ron Rivera's Eye

-- Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

-- Chase Young Makes Debut On NFL's Top 100 Players

-- Brandon Scherff Voted No. 98 On NFL's Top 100 Players Of 2021

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Showdown In Foxborough

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

PHOTOS: Pre-Week 2 - Washington vs. Bengals

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Scott Cunningham/Washington Football Team).

