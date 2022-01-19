News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | O-Line standouts in ESPN's win rates

Jan 19, 2022 at 09:51 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala write about what to know about Washington's offseason plans.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hoping to get healthy during the offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson's growth is a sign of optimism.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at if Curtis Samuel could fit a similar role to Deebo Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explains one thing he learned about each position on Washington's roster.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about several Washington players standing out in win rates.

-- WJLA's Scott Abraham looks at what former players think about Washington's upcoming rebrand.

-- Sport Illustrated's Andrew Oliveros writes about Washington's thoughts on Antonio Gandy-Golden.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at what he's learned about Washington heading into the offseason. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- After another 1,000-yard season, McLaurin wants to be more 'dynamic' after the catch

-- Sam Cosmi is ready to reevaluate himself in first NFL offseason

-- Top defensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

-- Cole Holcomb 'developed an awful lot,' made strides as a leader

-- Top offensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

-- Washington Football Team announces Park-N-Party event at FedExField on Friday Night, Feb. 4 to celebrate the reveal of the team's name and brand

-- Key dates for Washington's 2022 offseason

-- Washington's running game provides blueprint for future success

-- Chase Young provides update on recovery, feels like he's "making great progress"

-- Washington's O-Line loves blocking for Antonio Gibson

-- Washington's 2022 home and away opponents have been finalized

-- Terry McLaurin stays humble after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

