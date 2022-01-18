After another 1,000-yard season, McLaurin wants to be more 'dynamic' after the catch

But for McLaurin, who averages 4.6 yards after the catch for his career, consistency is more important than the occasional flash. He's proven he's capable of making big plays; he had seven catches result in gains of at least 40 yards in 2021 alone. Now, he wants to show that he can get more out of his targets.

"[Taking] those short yards and making them into big gains," McLaurin said. "I think that would really help not only myself, but our offense."

If McLaurin approaches this offseason with a similar vigor to last offseason, there shouldn't be any doubt that he can make strides in improving his yards after the catch. He spent last year striving to improve in his contested catches, which was a perceived weakness of his skillset. Now, it's one of his biggest strengths. In fact, there was no one better at making contested catches than McLaurin, who led the league in the category.

"He's not ever really covered," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "I mean, sometimes guys can cover him, obviously. You get a one-on-one opportunity more often than not, he's going to bring the ball down. He's shown it. Some of the ones that he's made over the first couple of games were pretty unbelievable."

And it didn't take long for his teammates to learn that when McLaurin is in a one-on-one matchup, you take your chances with him.