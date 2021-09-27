 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: On To Week 4

Sep 27, 2021 at 09:22 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Montez Sweat and Washington's defense makes a tackle on Josh Allen during Washington's game against the Buffalo Bills. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Montez Sweat and Washington's defense makes a tackle on Josh Allen during Washington's game against the Buffalo Bills. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington dropping its Week 3 game to the Buffalo Bills.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes on Taylor Heinicke's day against the Bills.

-- ESPN reports on Washington's loss against the Bills.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera saying Washington has "a long way to go."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reports on Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Bills.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how the defense played against the Bills. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Washington's next actions will indicate who they are. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

-- Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack

-- WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste Focused On Building His Skillset

-- WFT Daily: Adam Humphries Brings Veteran Experience To Critical Moments

-- 5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

-- Cam Sims Looks Back On How His Louisiana Roots Shaped Him

-- Jon Allen Has The Right Attitude About His Recent Success

-- WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes ‘Opening Up Doors’ As First Chilean-Born Player In NFL History

-- WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft Week is here

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 22, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Six days left...

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 19, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | 'It's time to show everybody what I'm about'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | A deeper look into Day 3 prospects

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 15, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | 'One of the only coaches I want to go to war for'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 12, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Draft speculations and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Creating a winning culture

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 8, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Putting in that offseason work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 5, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new energy in the building

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Happy Draft Month!

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 1, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | What to do at No. 2?

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | More help on the O-line

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 25, 2024.
Advertising