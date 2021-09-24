Bills Provide Model For Washington's Rebuild

That year, after all, is when the Eagles hired Reid -- one of the most innovative NFL coaches and a consistent winner with a long list of successful proteges, including Rivera, McDermott and Ravens coach John Harbaugh, among others. After overlapping for a few years with the Eagles in the early 2000s, Rivera hired McDermott to join him when he took over the Panthers job in 2011. McDermott left for Buffalo six years later, and has since helped turn the Bills into a contender.

McDermott's success in Buffalo is why Rivera called the Bills a "measuring stick" for Washington when the two teams face off Sunday at Ralph Wilson Stadium. It's easy to see why.

Coming off last season's AFC championship game appearance, the Bills have a solid foundation with a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen and a talented supporting cast on both sides of the ball. These days, they're largely seen as the model on how to rebuild on the fly -- going from a team that barely limped into the playoffs in 2017 at 9-7 to a powerhouse that seems to consistently get better.