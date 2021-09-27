"Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Buffalo Bills, 43-21, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington won the coin toss and deferred to the second half
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 14-of-24 passes for 212 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed eight times for 21 yards and a touchdown.
- Heinicke is the first Washington QB to rush for a touchdown and throw a touchdown in a single-game since Case Keenum accomplished the feat in Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin finished the contest with four receptions for 62 yards (15.5 avg.).
- Tight end Logan Thomas notched four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.
- Running back Antonio Gibson finished the contest with 12 rushes for 31 yards, one reception for 73 yards, and a receiving touchdown.
- Gibson's touchdown reception was the second-longest touchdown reception by a running back in Washington history. The longest in Washington history was a 78-yard touchdown reception by RB Matt Jones against the New Orleans Saints in 2015.
- Gibson's touchdown reception was the longest touchdown reception by a Washington player since WR Terry McLaurin had a 75-yard touchdown reception vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2019 season.
- Gibson's reception was the fourth-longest reception by a running back in Washington history, trailing Matt Jones (78-yard reception vs. NO in 2015), Clinton Portis (74-yard reception vs. Houston in 2006) and Chris Thompson (74-yard reception vs. Oakland in 2017).
DEFENSE
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb recorded a team-high and career-high 14 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for a loss.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller registered 10 tackles (7 solo).
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste finished with seven tackles (5 solo) and a pass defensed.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne notched two tackles (one solo) and two quarterback hits.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kickoff for the first time in his career and made all three extra points he attempted.
- Punter Tress Way finished the game with five punts for 235 yards (47.0 avg.) and pinned one of his punts inside the 20-yard line.