Wake Up Washington | Reflections from Commanders' Week 2 loss to Detroit

The Detroit Lions' first third-down attempt set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

All the Lions needed was three yards to keep the chains moving, but they got much more than that when Amon-Ra St. Brown found a gaping hole in the Washington Commanders' coverage. The wideout turned the pass into a 49-yard gain, setting up a field goal four plays later.

It was the first of several explosive plays from the Lions' offense, and the Commanders, who suffered a 36-27 loss in Week 2, could never really manage a response.

"You can't give those plays up," Ron Rivera told reporters after the game. "You allow an explosive play, and it throws you off."

The Lions finished the day with 425 yards, and nearly half of that stemmed from five plays. After St. Brown's catch-and-run, D'Andre Swift gashed the Commanders' defense on a 50-yard rush. It did not directly lead to points, but it did help back up Washington's offense after a turnover on downs, which then led to a safety.

Three of the Lions' six scoring driving featured at least one play covering 20-plus yards. After the Commanders had dwindled a 22-0 start down to a seven-point deficit, they were dealt not one, but two crippling blows. The first was a 58-yard jet sweep by St. Brown on the first play of the ensuing drive. The more devastating blow came on third-and-15, when Swift made the catch short of the first down marker, fell down and still managed to get in the end zone.

Those moments helped the Lions average seven yards per play, and there are part of the reason why the Commanders are currently tied for 27th in yards allowed.