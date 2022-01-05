Wake Up Washington | Some thoughts on the defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington announcing the date for unveiling its new name and logo.

-- The Today Show's Scott Stump reports on Washington's plans to announce new name and team identity.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at five players he thinks could be playing for a roster spot against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about what the oddsmakers think about Washington's new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey takes a closer look at details you may have missed during Washington's announcement about its name.