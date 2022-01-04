Week 18 gives Washington deeper look at its depth

It has, however, provided a unique opportunity to evaluate the rest of the roster, and it's already yielded a few answers. One of the most notable was that John Bates, a fourth-round pick out of Boise State, can handle a larger role. He appeared in 92% of the offensive snaps against the Eagles, and as Scott Turner observed, "he catches everything." He has 19 catches on 23 targets for 244 yards and a touchdown.

"He's gonna get stronger with the more time he has with our strength staff and as he grows older," Turner said. "I think he's got a chance to be a really good player going forward."

Rivera agrees, saying the Giants game will "most certainly" be a big opportunity for Bates. He also foresees an expanded role for fellow tight end Sammis Reyes as well. Reyes, who has yet to record a catch and mostly been a special teams player, has been progressing well in his first season playing the sport, and Rivera would like to "double" his six offensive snaps from the Eagles game.