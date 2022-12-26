News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Turning the page to Cleveland

Dec 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW122622

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16

The Washington Commanders are on the field warming up for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC07200
1 / 25
DSC07164
2 / 25
DSC07208
3 / 25
DSC07187
4 / 25
DSC07234
5 / 25
DSC07503
6 / 25
DSC07378
7 / 25
DSC07263
8 / 25
DSC07969
9 / 25
DSC07587
10 / 25
DSC07676
11 / 25
DSC07907
12 / 25
DSC08123
13 / 25
DSC07881
14 / 25
DSC08427
15 / 25
DSC08666
16 / 25
DSC08465
17 / 25
DSC08706
18 / 25
DSC08489
19 / 25
DSC08819
20 / 25
DSC09256
21 / 25
EF305619
22 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305625
23 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305535
24 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09317
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders preparing for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Commanders recover, respond after Giants loss will be 'true test'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke respects Brock Purdy's journey

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A look at what cost the Commanders in the loss against the Giants

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for a short week and a trip out west

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders 'excited' for Giants game after 13 days without NFL action

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders might be the best team in D.C. — and this time there's buzz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel 'a big part' of Commanders' success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for 'playoff atmosphere' in final push of the season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Giants' Week 14 loss to Eagles offers key takeaways for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Taking a look at Washington's wide receiver trio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Advertising