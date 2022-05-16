News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

May 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Isabel Diaz, Alonso Escalante, LaQuaid Manago, Mohamed Kourouma, Steve Calhoun and Corey Woods.

  • Steve Calhoun will work with the quarterbacks and has been a private quarterbacks coach for the past 15 years in California. Started Armed and Dangerous Football and is a former quarterback in the German Football League.
  • Isabel Diaz will work with the safeties as she is in her second season as a defensive student assistant at Oklahoma State University.
  • Alonso Escalante will be assigned to the defensive backs and has spent time coaching at all levels including high school, college and the NFL. Before Washington, he spent 2021 with the Carolina Panthers and University of Missouri, assisting with running backs and linebackers/nickels. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Arizona Cardinals (2018), New York Giants (2016-17), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) and Oakland Raiders (2011).
  • Mohamed Kourouma will assist the offensive line and has spent time as a training camp coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and has coached at the high school level.
  • LaQuaid Manago will work with the running backs and is entering his second season with Norfolk State University. He was the school's tight ends coach in 2021.
  • Corey Woods will assist the tight ends and is currently the tight ends coach at Wofford College.

Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of participants every year. The program is named after the man who conceived the idea – late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach BILL WALSH – and exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs. Walsh introduced the concept to the league in 1987 when he brought a group of minority coaches into his San Francisco 49ers' training camp.

