2022 Commanders home game preview | Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Atlanta Falcons:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the regular season series, 15-10-1.
- Washington will host Atlanta for just the second time in nine years.
- Washington has played Atlanta once in the playoff. The matchup came in 1992, when Washington upended Atlanta, 24-7, on its way to a Super Bowl victory 22 days later.
- Washington was 5-0-1 against Atlanta from 1966-77, including a 10-6 win in Week 2 of the 1977 season.
- Washington claimed its first victory against Atlanta in 18 years during the 2021 season, when Taylor Heinicke led the team to a 34-30 win.
- Memorable moment: Nov. 10, 1991: Mark Rypien threw for 442 yards and six touchdowns in a dominant 56-17 win over Atlanta.
In preparation for the Washington Commanders' 2022 season, here's a look at what the quarterbacks for each opponent, in no particular order, did during the 2021 season.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Matt Ryan (3,968)
- Passing TDs -- QB Matt Ryan (20)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (618)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (6)
- Receiving Yards -- TE Kyle Pitts (1,026)
- Receiving TDs – RB Cordarrelle Patterson (5)
- Tackles -- LB Foye Oluokun (192)
- Sacks -- DE Dante Fowler Jr. (4.5)
- Interceptions -- LB Foye Oluokun (3)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 29th (304.5)
- Scoring offense -- 26th (18.4)
- Passing offense -- 26th (218.4)
- Rushing offense -- 31st (85.4)
- Sacks allowed -- 19th (39)
- Third-down offense -- T-18th (38.9%)
- Total defense -- 26th (364.4)
- Scoring defense -- 29th (27.0)
- Passing defense -- 18th (232.5)
- Rushing defense -- 27th (131.9)
- Sacks -- 32nd (18)
- Third-down defense -- 30th (48.4%)
- Time of possession -- 29th (28:09)
- Turnover differential -- 25th (-6)