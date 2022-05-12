News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 Commanders home game preview | Atlanta Falcons

May 12, 2022 at 04:30 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

20211003 Week 4 ATL 223
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Atlanta Falcons:

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington leads the regular season series, 15-10-1.
  • Washington will host Atlanta for just the second time in nine years.
  • Washington has played Atlanta once in the playoff. The matchup came in 1992, when Washington upended Atlanta, 24-7, on its way to a Super Bowl victory 22 days later.
  • Washington was 5-0-1 against Atlanta from 1966-77, including a 10-6 win in Week 2 of the 1977 season.
  • Washington claimed its first victory against Atlanta in 18 years during the 2021 season, when Taylor Heinicke led the team to a 34-30 win.
  • Memorable moment: Nov. 10, 1991: Mark Rypien threw for 442 yards and six touchdowns in a dominant 56-17 win over Atlanta.

GALLERY: Breaking down Commanders' 2022 opposing quarterbacks

In preparation for the Washington Commanders' 2022 season, here's a look at what the quarterbacks for each opponent, in no particular order, did during the 2021 season.

Stats: 232-361-2,428 yards, 10 TD, 7 INTs
1 / 14

Stats: 232-361-2,428 yards, 10 TD, 7 INTs

Corey Sipkin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stats: 265-432-3,144 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs
2 / 14

Stats: 265-432-3,144 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stats: 359-602-3,641 yards, 12 TDs, 17 INTs
3 / 14

Stats: 359-602-3,641 yards, 12 TDs, 17 INTs

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Career stats: 1,128-1,795-13,437 yards, 77 TDs, 45 INTs (2021 stats: 1-2-4 yards)
4 / 14

Career stats: 1,128-1,795-13,437 yards, 77 TDs, 45 INTs (2021 stats: 1-2-4 yards)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stats: 366-531-4,115 yards, 37 TDs, 4 INTs
5 / 14

Stats: 366-531-4,115 yards, 37 TDs, 4 INTs

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Stats: 357-531-3,734 yards, 21 TDs, 14 INTs
6 / 14

Stats: 357-531-3,734 yards, 21 TDs, 14 INTs

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stats: 332-494-3,245 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs
7 / 14

Stats: 332-494-3,245 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stats: 410-596-4,449 yards, 37 TDs, 10 INTs
8 / 14

Stats: 410-596-4,449 yards, 37 TDs, 10 INTs

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Stats: 159-270-1,870 yards, 7 TDs, 10 INTs
9 / 14

Stats: 159-270-1,870 yards, 7 TDs, 10 INTs

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stats: 372-561-4,221 yards, 33 TDs, 7 INTs
10 / 14

Stats: 372-561-4,221 yards, 33 TDs, 7 INTs

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
263-394-2,664 yards, 16 TDs, 10 INTs
11 / 14

263-394-2,664 yards, 16 TDs, 10 INTs

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2020 stats: 382-544-4,823 yards, 33 TDs, 7 INTs (Did not play in 2021)
12 / 14

2020 stats: 382-544-4,823 yards, 33 TDs, 7 INTs (Did not play in 2021)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stats: 375-560-3,968 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs
13 / 14

Stats: 375-560-3,968 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stats: 301-441-3,810 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs
14 / 14

Stats: 301-441-3,810 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TEAM LEADERS (2021)

  • Passing Yards -- QB Matt Ryan (3,968)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Matt Ryan (20)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (618)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (6)
  • Receiving Yards -- TE Kyle Pitts (1,026)
  • Receiving TDs – RB Cordarrelle Patterson (5)
  • Tackles -- LB Foye Oluokun (192)
  • Sacks -- DE Dante Fowler Jr. (4.5)
  • Interceptions -- LB Foye Oluokun (3)

2021 RANKINGS

  • Total offense -- 29th (304.5)
  • Scoring offense -- 26th (18.4)
  • Passing offense -- 26th (218.4)
  • Rushing offense -- 31st (85.4)
  • Sacks allowed -- 19th (39)
  • Third-down offense -- T-18th (38.9%)
  • Total defense -- 26th (364.4)
  • Scoring defense -- 29th (27.0)
  • Passing defense -- 18th (232.5)
  • Rushing defense -- 27th (131.9)
  • Sacks -- 32nd (18)
  • Third-down defense -- 30th (48.4%)
  • Time of possession -- 29th (28:09)
  • Turnover differential -- 25th (-6)

