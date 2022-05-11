2022 Commanders home game preview | Cleveland Browns

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Cleveland Browns:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington has won three of the last four matchups with Cleveland, including three straight from 2008-16.
- Washington's first victory against Cleveland came on Sept. 25, 1955, when Eddie LeBaron accounted for three touchdowns in a 27-17 win.
- Washington will host Cleveland for the first time since 2016, when Matt Jones rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 win.
- Washington and Cleveland have met 47 times, making it the second-most common AFC opponent in franchise history.
- Memorable moment: Oct. 14, 1979: Clarence Harmon caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Joe Theismann in the fourth quarter to take a 13-9 win.
- Cleveland leads the regular season series, 12-34-1.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Baker Mayfield (3,010)
- Passing TDs -- QB Baker Mayfield (17)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Nick Chubb (1,259)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Nick Chubb (8)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (597)
- Receiving TDs – TE David Njoku (4)
- Tackles -- LB Anthony Walker (113)
- Sacks -- DE Myles Garrett (16)
- Interceptions -- S John Johnson III (11)
Check out the top shots from the Washington Commanders' three-day rookie minicamp (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense – 18th (340.6)
- Scoring offense – 20th (20.5)
- Passing offense – 27th (195.3)
- Rushing offense -- 4th (145.4)
- Sacks allowed – 6th (49)
- Third-down offense -- 17th (39.2%)
- Total defense -- 5th (311.5)
- Scoring defense – 13th (21.8)
- Passing defense -- 5th (202.3)
- Rushing defense -- 12th (109.2)
- Sacks – 9th (43)
- Third-down defense – 13th (39.3%)
- Time of possession -- 9th (30:48)
- Turnover differential – 20th (-3)