2022 Commanders home game preview | Green Bay Packers

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers:
Sign up HERE for tickets to the Commanders' home game against the Packers.
Sign up HERE to be notified first when the 2022 schedule is released and receive a link to access tickets with no fees for 48 hours.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington will host Green Bay for the first time since 2018, when the team came away with a 31-17 victory.
- Washington has met Green Bay three times in the playoffs with the only victory coming during the 1972 season.
- Green Bay was Washington's first-ever playoff opponent in 1936. The two met in the NFL Championship game with Green Bay taking the victory.
- Earl "Curly" Lambeau was the head coach in Washington from 1952-53. Lambeau Field is named after Curly.
- Memorable moment: Dec. 4, 1949: After a scoreless first half, Washington went on a 30-0 run to shut out the Packers to claim its fourth win of the season.
- Green Bay leads the regular season series, 21-15-1.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Aaron Rodgers (4,115)
- Passing TDs -- QB Aaron Rodgers (37)
- Rushing Yards -- RB AJ Dillon (803)
- Rushing TDs -- RB AJ Dillon (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Davante Adams (1,553)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Davante Adams (11)
- Tackles -- LB De'Vondre Campbell (146)
- Sacks -- LB Rashan Gary (9.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Rasul Douglas (5)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 10th (365.6)
- Scoring offense -- T-9th (26.5)
- Passing offense -- 8th (253.8)
- Rushing offense -- 18th (111.8)
- Sacks allowed -- T-11th (33)
- Third-down offense -- T-8th (43.6%)
- Total defense -- 9th (328.2)
- Scoring defense -- T-13th (21.8)
- Passing defense -- 10th (219.1)
- Rushing defense -- T-10th (109.1)
- Sacks -- T-15th (39)
- Third-down defense -- T-23rd (42.9%)
- Time of possession -- 27th (28:24)
- Turnover differential -- T-3rd (+13)