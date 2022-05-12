2022 Commanders home game preview | Jacksonville Jaguars

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the regular season series, 6-1.
- Jacksonville is one of Washington's least-common opponents ahead of only the Houston Texans.
- Washington has won four straight games against Jacksonville dating back to 2006.
- Washington has a .857 winning percentage against Jacksonville.
- Washington's most recent matchup against Jacksonville came in 2018, when Josh Johnson threw for 151 yards while carrying the ball nine times for 49 yards in a 16-13 win.
- Memorable moment: Sept. 14, 2014: Alfred Morris carried the ball 22 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 rout against Jacksonville.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Trevor Lawrence (3,641)
- Passing TDs -- QB Trevor Lawrence (12)
- Rushing Yards -- RB James Robinson (767)
- Rushing TDs -- RB James Robinson (8)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Marvin Jones Jr. (832)
- Receiving TDs – WR Marvin Jones Jr. (4)
- Tackles -- LB Myles Jack (108)
- Sacks -- LB Josh Allen (7.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Tyson Campbell (2)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 27th (305.4)
- Scoring offense -- 32nd (14.9)
- Passing offense -- 22nd (202.1)
- Rushing offense -- 22nd (103.2)
- Sacks allowed -- T-23rd (32)
- Third-down offense -- 28th (35.9%)
- Total defense -- 20th (353.1)
- Scoring defense -- 28th (26.9)
- Passing defense -- 17th (227.9)
- Rushing defense -- T-23rd (125.1)
- Sacks – T-26th (32)
- Third-down defense -- 25th (43.0%)
- Time of possession -- 31st (27:21)
- Turnover differential -- 32nd (-20)