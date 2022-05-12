News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 Commanders home game preview | Jacksonville Jaguars

May 11, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

AP_22002629533054
Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Sign up HERE for tickets to the Commanders' home game against the Jaguars.

Sign up HERE to be notified first when the 2022 schedule is released and receive a link to access tickets with no fees for 48 hours.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington leads the regular season series, 6-1.
  • Jacksonville is one of Washington's least-common opponents ahead of only the Houston Texans.
  • Washington has won four straight games against Jacksonville dating back to 2006.
  • Washington has a .857 winning percentage against Jacksonville.
  • Washington's most recent matchup against Jacksonville came in 2018, when Josh Johnson threw for 151 yards while carrying the ball nine times for 49 yards in a 16-13 win.
  • Memorable moment: Sept. 14, 2014: Alfred Morris carried the ball 22 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 rout against Jacksonville.

TEAM LEADERS (2021)

  • Passing Yards -- QB Trevor Lawrence (3,641)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Trevor Lawrence (12)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB James Robinson (767)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB James Robinson (8)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Marvin Jones Jr. (832)
  • Receiving TDs – WR Marvin Jones Jr. (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Myles Jack (108)
  • Sacks -- LB Josh Allen (7.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Tyson Campbell (2)

Related Links

2021 RANKINGS

  • Total offense -- 27th (305.4)
  • Scoring offense -- 32nd (14.9)
  • Passing offense -- 22nd (202.1)
  • Rushing offense -- 22nd (103.2)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-23rd (32)
  • Third-down offense -- 28th (35.9%)
  • Total defense -- 20th (353.1)
  • Scoring defense -- 28th (26.9)
  • Passing defense -- 17th (227.9)
  • Rushing defense -- T-23rd (125.1)
  • Sacks – T-26th (32)
  • Third-down defense -- 25th (43.0%)
  • Time of possession -- 31st (27:21)
  • Turnover differential -- 32nd (-20)

Related Content

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | Cleveland Browns

Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Cleveland Browns.

news

2022 Division breakdown | NFC North

Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. Next up is the NFC North.

news

Logan Paulsen explains why Jahan Dotson's route running is so special

Paulsen breaks down his discussion with Ron Rivera on what makes Dotson stand out as a route-runner.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | Tennessee Titans

Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Tennessee Titans.

news

Cole Turner adds another dimension to Commanders' TE room

Washington's coaches are excited for what Turner's background as a receiver will bring to the offense.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner provides update on Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | New York Giants

Commanders.com will be breaking down each home contest ahead of the release on NFL Network. Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders.com will be breaking down each home contest ahead of the release on NFL Network. Here's everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

2022 division breakdown | AFC South

Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. Next up is the AFC South.

news

5 things to know about Christian Holmes

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their 2022 draft class by taking Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes in the seventh round.

news

2022 Commanders home game preview | Dallas Cowboys

Commanders.com will be breaking down each home contest ahead of the release on NFL Network. Here's everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertising