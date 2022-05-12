2022 Commanders home game preview | Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington holds a 3-2 edge over Minnesota in the playoffs, the last win coming in 1993, when Washington took a 24-7 win on the road.
- Washington will host Minnesota for the first time since Nov. 12, 2017.
- Washington won seven consecutive games against the Vikings from 1983-93, including all three of its playoff victories.
- Washington's first win against Minnesota came in 1972, when the team opened the season with a 24-21 victory on the road.
- Memorable moment: Oct. 25, 1992: Chip Lohmiller nailed a 49-yard field goal in Washington's 15-13 win, giving the team a 5-2 overall record.
- Minnesota leads the regular season series, 12-10.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Kirk Cousins (4,221)
- Passing TDs -- QB Kirk Cousins (33)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Dalvin Cook (1,159)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Dalvin Cook (6)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Justin Jefferson (1,616)
- Receiving TDs – WR Justin Jefferson, WR Adam Thielen (10)
- Tackles -- LB Eric Kendricks (145)
- Sacks -- DE D.J. Wonnum (8)
- Interceptions -- LB Anthony Barr (3)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 12th (362.8)
- Scoring offense -- 14th (25)
- Passing offense -- 11th (249.3)
- Rushing offense -- 17th (113.5)
- Sacks allowed -- 5th (30)
- Third-down offense -- T-25th (36.4%)
- Total defense -- 30th (383.6)
- Scoring defense -- 24th (25.1)
- Passing defense -- 28th (252.9)
- Rushing defense -- 26th (130.7)
- Sacks -- 2nd (51)
- Third-down defense -- 4th (36.5%)
- Time of possession -- 31st (27:21)
- Turnover differential -- 5th (+11)