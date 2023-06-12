Washington Commanders 2023 training camp schedule to be held at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park 

This season, the Commanders will host 12 open practices for fans to attend from July 27 through August 19. Click HERE to secure your free tickets for all open practices

Commanders Training Camp will have a new look this season with a 2,000-seat bleacher viewing area constructed on the practice fields to accommodate fans from across the region. Fans also are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to set up adjacent to the practice fields as in years past.

Special events at Ashburn include the NFL's annual "Back Together Saturday" training camp celebration on Saturday, July 29 for all 32 teams, the Commanders annual "Military Appreciation Day," and "Kids Day." On "Back Together Saturday" there will be a series of activations suitable for families, including a Commanders Kids Zone, Washington Legends meet and greets, a live DJ, and performances by Command Force and the Marching Band Drumline. Fans who attend "Back Together Saturday" will receive a Commanders Fan Pack that contains sunscreen, sunglasses, lip balm, a fan, and an autograph booklet for signatures.

Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will host a few hundred local military members for a practice experience with players and coaches and a special recognition for service to our nation on Tuesday, August 8. The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will host approximately 300 kids from DC, Maryland, and Virginia Public Schools as part of Kids Day, including complimentary lunch, a special giveaway, and activities provided by NFL Play60 and Commanders Read.

While at training camp, fans can purchase a variety of Commanders merchandise, including NFL-licensed apparel, official NFL Training Camp gear, mini footballs, helmets, and other fan favorite retail items.

The Washington Commanders COMMAND CENTER Camp Coverage gives fans a front-row seat at Commanders Training Camp. The daily show features video and analysis of your favorite players in action on the field, exclusive interviews with the team, and inside access you won't find anywhere else. Commanders radio partner iHeartMedia will have local personalities Don Geronimo from BIG 100, The Flagship Station of The Washington Commanders, Elizabethany from HOT 99.5, Mike Jones from DC101, as well personalities from 98.7 WMZQ and 97.1 WASH-FM out at select training camp practices.

Free parking for training camp is available at Dulles Town Center, and a shuttle bus will run every ten minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. for the duration of training camp. Additional information on parking will be shared via email "Know Before You Go" communications for all ticketed guests. There will not be any onsite parking at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

Additionally, this summer, the Commanders will head to Baltimore on August 15 and August 16 for two days of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. If interested in attending the joint practices, please visit baltimoreravens.com for more information in the coming weeks.