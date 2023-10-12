Washington Commanders and Children's National Hospital team up to help kids grow up stronger through multi-year partnership

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 12, 2023 – The Washington Commanders are kicking off a multi-year partnership with Children's National Hospital to support the health and wellness of kids in the National Capital Region. As part of the partnership, Children's National will be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders will collaborate with Children's National on several community initiatives including Play 60 and My Cause, My Cleats. NFL Play 60 programming promotes healthier habits by encouraging children and adolescents to get moving and stay physically active for 60 minutes a day. My Cause, My Cleats is an annual league initiative where players and coaches wear customized cleats and sneakers to raise awareness for causes they are passionate about. This year, Children's National will be integrated into the Commanders My Cause, My Cleats campaign. The partnership also will benefit patient care by working with the Children's National Hospital Foundation to raise funds through a donation drive at a Commanders home game this season.

Children's National patients, families, and employees also will have unique opportunities to meet with members of the Commanders throughout the season.

"Our organization cares deeply about giving back to the community, and few institutions play as important a role in this region as Children's National," said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "This partnership is all about supporting the health and wellness of our children across the National Capital Region. We are thrilled to be working with a hospital that has made caring for kids its mission for over 150 years."

"We are excited to be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders," said DeAnn Marshall, M.H.A., Children's National Hospital Foundation President. "Our partnership will support patients and families in our community with a shared mission to help kids grow up stronger."