News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders and Children's National Hospital team up to help kids grow up stronger through multi-year partnership

Oct 12, 2023 at 09:46 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

WC x CNH Logo Lock - Social

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 12, 2023 – The Washington Commanders are kicking off a multi-year partnership with Children's National Hospital to support the health and wellness of kids in the National Capital Region. As part of the partnership, Children's National will be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders will collaborate with Children's National on several community initiatives including Play 60 and My Cause, My Cleats. NFL Play 60 programming promotes healthier habits by encouraging children and adolescents to get moving and stay physically active for 60 minutes a day. My Cause, My Cleats is an annual league initiative where players and coaches wear customized cleats and sneakers to raise awareness for causes they are passionate about. This year, Children's National will be integrated into the Commanders My Cause, My Cleats campaign. The partnership also will benefit patient care by working with the Children's National Hospital Foundation to raise funds through a donation drive at a Commanders home game this season.

Children's National patients, families, and employees also will have unique opportunities to meet with members of the Commanders throughout the season.

"Our organization cares deeply about giving back to the community, and few institutions play as important a role in this region as Children's National," said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "This partnership is all about supporting the health and wellness of our children across the National Capital Region. We are thrilled to be working with a hospital that has made caring for kids its mission for over 150 years."

"We are excited to be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders," said DeAnn Marshall, M.H.A., Children's National Hospital Foundation President. "Our partnership will support patients and families in our community with a shared mission to help kids grow up stronger."

As a top five children's hospital in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, Children's National is committed to its vision of leading the future of pediatric health through clinical excellence, transformative research, innovation, and service to the community.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders select VHC Health as the official women's health partner

Today, the Washington Commanders named VHC Health, a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, the team's official women's health partner.
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long programming promoting early detection and celebrating survivors and those currently ungergoing treatment as part of NFL's 'Crucial Catch' campaign

This season, the Commanders are expanding their October slate to include all forms ofcancers represented on the NFL's Crucial Catch Flag, while continuing the team's annualBreast Cancer Awareness programming launched over two decades ago.
news

Washington Commanders team up with Metro to provide late night service after Thursday night game against Bears

Additionally, Metro and the Commanders are excited to announce a five-year joint promotional agreement that will invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games.
news

Washington Commanders to celebrate 175 Washington Legends as part of the team's Alumni Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 24

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills.
news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union

 Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia.
news

Washington Commanders 'Welcome Home' Fans for season kickoff matchup vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are excited to Welcome Home fans for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m., presented by cornerstone partner, Bank of America.
news

Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches.
news

Washington Commanders announce upgrades to FedExField, fan experience for the 2023 NFL season

The upgrades represent $40 million toward new sound systems and video boards, new themed suites, food vendors, in-bowl and concourse repairs, and more.
news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for 2023 season

Today the Washington Commanders announced 2023 season game themes and activations.
news

Washington Nationals and Commanders announce 'Capital Crossover: Diamonds & Gridiron'

Two-game event celebrates two of the region's premier sports franchises and fan bases.
news

Washington Commanders uncork new partnership with 50 Cent's Sire Spirits, designate Official Cognac and Official Champagne

Advertising