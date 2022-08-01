News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce "Commanders Rally in Richmond" at River City Roll on Friday, Aug. 26

Aug 01, 2022 at 01:26 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LANDOVER, Md., August 1, 2022 - Today the Washington Commanders announced a Richmond Rally event at River City Roll in the Scott's Addition neighborhood in Richmond, VA on Friday August 26 from 1-5 p.m. with bowling, meet and greets and fanfare. River City Roll is a boutique bowling alley with upscale food, entertainment, and games and is one of just eight venues in the world that offers hyperbowling.

This celebration is open to the public, and it will feature a series of activities meant to engage fans of all ages including a kids zone, as well as a photo booth where fans can take pictures with virtual Commanders uniforms and a display of the team's new helmets. Admission is free. The event will also include a live band, a DJ, giveaways including rally towels and limited-edition posters featuring Commanders players, and a mobile Fanatics team store where fans can purchase new Commanders team merchandise.

Headlining the rally, fans will have the opportunity for meet and greets from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with current Commanders players including Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Carson Wentz, Head Coach Ron Rivera and Washington Legends and members of the Command Force, the team's entertainment team.

To RSVP and receive additional details for the Commanders Rally in Richmond, please visit Commanders.com/RallyinRichmond.

