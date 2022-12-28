Washington Commanders announce game activations for the team's fan appreciation game on New Year's Day, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

LANDOVER, Md., December 28, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's Week 17 Fan Appreciation home matchup on Sunday, January 1 versus the Cleveland Browns, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.

On Sunday, the Commanders will honor the Hogs offensive line as part of the franchise's 90th Anniversary season-long programming celebrating Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history. Known as one of the most accomplished offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs helped Washington pave the way to three Super Bowl victories over the course of one decade. Legendary Coach Joe Gibbs, Hogs members, and Super Bowl quarterbacks will attend Sunday's game. They will be honored pregame on the field and at halftime and will host a pregame tailgate in Legends Plaza with meet and greets available to fans. Coach Joe Gibbs will serve as the team's honorary captain. In honor of the Hogs' recognition, fans will receive a hog nose giveaway upon entrance to the stadium and a coaster with the Commanders crest as an exit giveaway at the conclusion of the game, while supplies last.

Additionally, as part of Sunday's festivities, the Commanders will debut the team mascot during a halftime ceremony on the field, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, the official soft drink of the Commanders. Upon the conclusion of halftime, the mascot will conduct a series of meet and greets at the Pepsi Fan District (concourse outside of sections 110-113) during the 3rd and 4th quarters. Fans can participate in photo opportunities with the mascot and receive Commanders and Pepsi Zero Sugar co-branded giveaway items featuring the mascot.

The January 1 mascot reveal culminates a process that began in August at the team's home preseason game versus the Carolina Panthers when fans received a "first look" at the mascot category options. Then in September at the team's Week Three matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, fans were shown renderings in-game and had the chance to vote on their favorite, along with name choices for the mascot.

As part of the Fan Appreciation game theme, fans can receive 99-cent, 12 oz. Pepsi products at select locations around the concourse with the purchase of any concession item for the entire game, while supplies last. The promotion take place at sections 107, 115, 129, 136 on the main concourse and 429, 435, 453, 411 on the upper concourse. In Legends Plaza from 10:00 a.m. to noon fans can enjoy photo opportunities, balloon artists, face painting, and will have an opportunity to spin a prize wheel to win a variety of prizes from autographed items, to exclusive "Commanders inaugural season" and 90th Anniversary items, and more. Additionally, for the second consecutive home game DJ Woody oh Goody and Big 57 will perform their popular song "Left Hand Up" in Legends Plaza at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.