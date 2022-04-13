News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce social media star Katie Feeney to serve as first ever 'Commanders social media correspondent'

Apr 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

feeney-announce

LANDOVER, Md., April 13, 2022 - Today the Washington Commanders announced social media influencer and content creator Katie Feeney will be the team's first-ever "Commanders Social Media Correspondent." As part of this partnership, Feeney will serve as an extension of the Commanders' social media presence, providing team coverage and content to her 10+ million total social media followers. With the ever-growing importance of brand authenticity on social media, the team is expanding its social media reach through influencers and content creators to help amplify fan engagement with the organization. This season-long partnership between an NFL team and a social media content creator is believed to be the first of its kind in the NFL.

"We are excited to welcome Katie Feeney into our Burgundy & Gold family, as our first ever Commanders Social Media Correspondent," said Chief Creative & Digital Officer Will Misselbrook. "We are lucky to be joining forces as she becomes an extension of the Commanders social media team. Katie provides a youthful perspective that will reach new eyes and ears and help cultivate the next generation of fans as we enter the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders."

A Maryland native, long-time Washington fan and freshman at Penn State University, Feeney has seen explosive growth on her social media channels, including becoming a top YouTube Shorts creator, amassing 2.5 billion views worldwide. Her social footprint includes 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube plus 6.8 million followers on TikTok, 870,000 on Instagram and 825,000 on Snapchat. During her first year on campus, Feeney has provided gameday coverage at home football games and for a variety of women's sports teams including basketball, hockey, gymnastics, track & field and more.

"Growing up in Maryland, my family and I have always been massive Washington football fans. I am so excited to become part of the Commanders family. This opportunity allows me to create content which combines my passion for storytelling and broadcast sports journalism. I can't wait to get started," said Feeney.

Feeney will receive an all-access pass to cover the Commanders on and off the field, including the Commanders Draft Party, rookie minicamp, team minicamp, media day, training camp and select home games throughout the 2022 season. Fans will have access to behind-the-scenes content from Feeney across her social media channels, as well as all Commanders social media accounts.

Feeney's role as the Commanders Social Media Correspondent kicks off at the Commanders Draft Party at FedExField on Thursday, April 28th. Event tickets are $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation programs that support the local community and can be purchased at www.Commanders.com/2022draftparty. Fans can follow Katie on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce official partnership with Socios.com as part of multi-platform marketing partnership announcement

Fans will have the opportunity to experience a rookie's introduction to the league through content produced by Commanders Social Media Correspondent Katie Feeney. Additionally, one or more select fans will be hand-picked to join Feeney throughout the season, beginning at FedExField for this year's Draft Party and through additional rewards, VIP events and exclusive experiences.

news

Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

Offering the largest reach in the DMV, this exclusive deal will include gameday coverage on Big 100.3 FM and more ways for fans to listen daily on the iHeartRadio App, a free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.

news

Commanders re-sign K Joey Slye

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 NFL Draft Party on Thursday night, April 28, at FedExField

The Washington Commanders Draft Party event will feature field games and activities, meet and greets and photo opportunities, team draft content, opportunity to purchase new Commanders team merchandise and more.

news

Commanders re-sign T Cornelius Lucas

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move Thursday morning.

news

Commanders re-sign CB Danny Johnson

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.

news

Commanders sign DE Efe Obada

The Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.

news

Commanders signed G Andrew Norwell

The Commanders have announced the following roster move Thursday afternoon.

news

Washington Commanders Entertainment Team announces audition dates for 2022 season

Two-time winner of MTV's "America's Best Dance Crew" and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Dominic "D-trix" Sandoval and Howard University Bisonnette's Head Coach Ayahnna Hines will join as judges.

news

Commanders announce multiple coaching changes

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted Offensive Quality Control Coach Todd Storm to Assistant Tight Ends Coach, Offensive Quality Control Coach Luke Del Rio to Assistant Quarterbacks Coach/Offensive Quality Control, Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera to Assistant Linebackers Coach/Defensive Quality Control, and Coaching Intern Cristian Garcia to Defensive Quality Control Coach.

news

Commanders name Juan Castillo as tight ends coach

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have named Juan Castillo as tight ends coach. Castillo will replace Pete Hoener, who announced his retirement last week.

Advertising