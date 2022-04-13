Washington Commanders announce social media star Katie Feeney to serve as first ever 'Commanders social media correspondent'

LANDOVER, Md., April 13, 2022 - Today the Washington Commanders announced social media influencer and content creator Katie Feeney will be the team's first-ever "Commanders Social Media Correspondent." As part of this partnership, Feeney will serve as an extension of the Commanders' social media presence, providing team coverage and content to her 10+ million total social media followers. With the ever-growing importance of brand authenticity on social media, the team is expanding its social media reach through influencers and content creators to help amplify fan engagement with the organization. This season-long partnership between an NFL team and a social media content creator is believed to be the first of its kind in the NFL.

"We are excited to welcome Katie Feeney into our Burgundy & Gold family, as our first ever Commanders Social Media Correspondent," said Chief Creative & Digital Officer Will Misselbrook. "We are lucky to be joining forces as she becomes an extension of the Commanders social media team. Katie provides a youthful perspective that will reach new eyes and ears and help cultivate the next generation of fans as we enter the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders."

A Maryland native, long-time Washington fan and freshman at Penn State University, Feeney has seen explosive growth on her social media channels, including becoming a top YouTube Shorts creator, amassing 2.5 billion views worldwide. Her social footprint includes 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube plus 6.8 million followers on TikTok, 870,000 on Instagram and 825,000 on Snapchat. During her first year on campus, Feeney has provided gameday coverage at home football games and for a variety of women's sports teams including basketball, hockey, gymnastics, track & field and more.

"Growing up in Maryland, my family and I have always been massive Washington football fans. I am so excited to become part of the Commanders family. This opportunity allows me to create content which combines my passion for storytelling and broadcast sports journalism. I can't wait to get started," said Feeney.

Feeney will receive an all-access pass to cover the Commanders on and off the field, including the Commanders Draft Party, rookie minicamp, team minicamp, media day, training camp and select home games throughout the 2022 season. Fans will have access to behind-the-scenes content from Feeney across her social media channels, as well as all Commanders social media accounts.