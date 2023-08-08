News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Air National Guard

Aug 08, 2023
LANDOVER, Md., August 8, 2023 – The Washington Commanders announced a partnership deal with the U.S. Air Force that seeks to empower and promote a critical branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. As a valued partner of the Commanders, an Air National Guard patch will be featured on the Commanders defensive players practice jerseys this season to help garner exposure for recruiting the next generation of Air Force Talent. 

Additionally, as part of the partnership, the Air National Guard will be the presenting partner for the United Service Organizations (USO) Club at FedExField. The USO Club at FedExField newly presented by the Air National Guard, draws over 500 service members and their guests at all Commanders home games each season.

We are thrilled that our partnership with the U.S. Air Force will help us reinforce our steadfast commitment to local servicemembers, particularly given our proximity to a community with such a deep military legacy," said Chris Bailey, Washington Salute Military Program Lead. "This partnership will enable us to build on our shared goals and maximize their impact both on and off the field." 

"The Commanders organization has always had strong ties with the U.S. Military, and we are thrilled to be their partner for the 2023 season. Our goals in this partnership are to highlight the outstanding service of our Airmen, specifically in the Air National Guard, while building bonds and new connections with fans across the DMV," said Barry Dickey, Chief of Strategic Marketing for the Air Force and Space Force.

Throughout the season, members of the Armed Forces will host activations at training camp and on gamedays to educate fans about their branch of service and identify volunteer and long-term service opportunities. 

Today, Tuesday, August 8, the Commanders will welcome more than 400 active-duty members from the DMV, with representatives from all six branches of the military and a dozen non-profit partners at the team's Military Appreciation Day at Training Camp, where the defensive patch will be debuted. Military Appreciation Day at Training Camp is part of the Washington Salute's year-round programming that allows the organization to connect and give back to our nation's servicemembers. For more information about the Washington Salute program, visit here https://www.commanders.com/community/salute.

Advertising