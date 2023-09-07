Washington Commanders announce partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union

LANDOVER, Md., September 7, 2023 – Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia. As part of the partnership, NWFCU will be the Official Credit Union of the Washington Commanders and will be the presenting partner of the Commanders "High School Game of the Week," program, the "Commanders Read" community program, and the "Field Goal" feature on the Commanders Radio Network for all radio broadcasted games. Additionally, NWFCU will entitle the Joe Gibbs Club Level renamed to the Joe Gibbs Club Level Presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union.

"We're proud to partner with Northwest Federal Credit Union. We care about staying connected to our community and finding ways to support local institutions that serve our fans, our local businesses, and the Washington region, said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. We're looking forward to working with NWFCU to give back to the community with programs like the 'High School Game of the Week' and our 'Commanders Reads' program."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Commanders. This franchise has deep ties to our members and to the region as a whole, as do we," said NWFCU President and CEO Jeff Bentley. "Our organizations share a common passion for giving back to the community and helping those in need. We look forward to working together and continuing to support the people of the National Capital Region over the coming years."

The High School Game of the Week is a new Washington Commanders initiative designed to spotlight High School football matchups and recognize excellence throughout the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia football communities. Washington Legend Youth Football Ambassadors will travel to a select High School football games throughout the fall season to engage with students, distribute Commanders swag, and present a $1,000 donation to each High School football program on behalf of the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation.