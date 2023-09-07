News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union

Sep 07, 2023 at 04:17 PM
Washington Commanders logo

LANDOVER, Md., September 7, 2023 – Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia. As part of the partnership, NWFCU will be the Official Credit Union of the Washington Commanders and will be the presenting partner of the Commanders "High School Game of the Week," program, the "Commanders Read" community program, and the "Field Goal" feature on the Commanders Radio Network for all radio broadcasted games. Additionally, NWFCU will entitle the Joe Gibbs Club Level renamed to the Joe Gibbs Club Level Presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union.

"We're proud to partner with Northwest Federal Credit Union. We care about staying connected to our community and finding ways to support local institutions that serve our fans, our local businesses, and the Washington region, said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. We're looking forward to working with NWFCU to give back to the community with programs like the 'High School Game of the Week' and our 'Commanders Reads' program."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Commanders. This franchise has deep ties to our members and to the region as a whole, as do we," said NWFCU President and CEO Jeff Bentley. "Our organizations share a common passion for giving back to the community and helping those in need. We look forward to working together and continuing to support the people of the National Capital Region over the coming years."

The High School Game of the Week is a new Washington Commanders initiative designed to spotlight High School football matchups and recognize excellence throughout the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia football communities. Washington Legend Youth Football Ambassadors will travel to a select High School football games throughout the fall season to engage with students, distribute Commanders swag, and present a $1,000 donation to each High School football program on behalf of the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation.

"Commanders Read" is an education-focused program developed to encourage learning and reading to 4th- and 5th-grade students located in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. This year, the Commanders will provide 2,500 books to different schools and organizations.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders 'Welcome Home' Fans for season kickoff matchup vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are excited to Welcome Home fans for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m., presented by cornerstone partner, Bank of America.
news

Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches.
news

Washington Commanders announce upgrades to FedExField, fan experience for the 2023 NFL season

The upgrades represent $40 million toward new sound systems and video boards, new themed suites, food vendors, in-bowl and concourse repairs, and more.
news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for 2023 season

Today the Washington Commanders announced 2023 season game themes and activations.
news

Washington Nationals and Commanders announce 'Capital Crossover: Diamonds & Gridiron'

Two-game event celebrates two of the region's premier sports franchises and fan bases.
news

Washington Commanders uncork new partnership with 50 Cent's Sire Spirits, designate Official Cognac and Official Champagne

news

Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch kick off new partnership as team's exclusive beer partner

news

Washington Commanders and Verizon announce first corporate partnership under new team ownership 

Verizon named "Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders" to provide technology solutions at FedExField for fans, players, and coaches.
news

Luke Combs confirms 25 new U.S. stadium shows with 2024 "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old TOUR" 

August 15, 2023—Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will perform 25 U.S. stadium shows next year with his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour." 
news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Air National Guard

Partnership Builds on Team's Mission to Honor, Empower, and Connect with Servicemembers by Inspiring and Recruiting the Next Generation of Air Force Talent
news

Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation launches collaboration with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Initiative expands on the foundation's mission to create positive & measurable impact for local children in need.
Advertising