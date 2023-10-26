News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders Announce Programing For Week Eight Matchup Versus The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29

Oct 26, 2023 at 04:33 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders logo

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and member of the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame Darrell Green will serve as the Legend of the Game, presented by SeatGeek. Green played 20 seasons for Washington, capturing two Super Bowl victories in the 1987 and 1991 seasons, seven Pro Bowl selections, and four First-team All-Pro selections. In 1996, he won NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, recognizing his excellence off the field through charity work. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with an interception (19) and is the only undefeated multiple-time winner of the NFL Fastest Man competition. Green was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

Prior to kickoff, UH1 Huey Helicopters will conduct a flyover, weather permitting. During halftime, there will be a Frisbee dog show in partnership with All Star Stunt Dogs. In celebration of Halloween, the Command Force will perform a special routine to "Thriller" by Michael Jackson and Major Tuddy will hand out candy during the duration of the game dressed up in costumes.

Pregame, SeatGeek Legends Plaza is the place to be before kickoff. Open three hours prior to game action (one hour before regular gates), fans can enjoy live music, tailgate games, and a variety of beverages, including domestic beers starting at $6.75, available until kickoff, and rotating local food trucks operating throughout the game. Fans also can watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show, get an early look at team warm-ups in the Bud Light End Zone, and interact with Washington Legends and team partner activations. This week, fans can look forward to live performances from Sirius Vybe Go-Go band.

Fans who arrive early to the game can also head to the tailgate lot (Lot G) behind SeatGeek Legends Plaza where they'll find more gameday excitement. Pepsi's Taste of Gameday Experience takes fans through the gameday journey with Pepsi and features three separate areas, highlighting different ways fans prepare for their favorite team's game: Tailgating, "Bar-gating," and "Home-gating." Additionally, fans who stop by the Onelife Fitness tent will have the chance to win a free one-year membership to Onelife Fitness and take home other fun items, and Maryland Health Connect will be engaging fans with wellness-based giveaways.

Prior to Sunday's game and the Team's Week 11 matchup on November 19, the Commanders will be collecting new and gently used winter coats from 10-1 p.m. at Gates A, D, E, F, G, H, and SeatGeek Legends Plaza. Fans who donate will receive a $10 Safeway coupon for each

coat donated. The coats will be donated as part of Safeway's 24th annual

Feast of Sharing celebration on Wednesday, November 22.

As part of the team's season-long Welcome Home theme, each home game will showcase a discounted item of the game, made available to all attendees. This week, stadium nachos will be 50% off. The discounted item of the game will continue to be announced in the team's gameday press release and Know Before You Go email communications ahead of all remaining home matchups.

The Commanders 50/50 raffle is presented by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm, The G-Unity Foundation. Half of the game's jackpot will go to one lucky winner and the other half will go to the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, with proceeds directly benefiting educational and health and wellness programs in Prince George's County. For Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, purchasers at the $50 for 150 tickets price point will receive an exclusive pin commemorating the matchup. Additionally, fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets in the parking lots pregame prior to entering the stadium. The winning raffle number will be announced during the fourth quarter. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Thursday, October 26 by visiting Commanders5050.com.

Sunday's game is sold out. A limited number of single game tickets and standing room only tickets are available at Commanders.com/tickets or on the SeatGeek app. Season tickets are the best way for fans to help the team create a home field advantage and enjoy the excitement of every game at FedExField this season. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets, group tickets, or single game tickets can learn more at Commanders.com/tickets. For those interested in a premium experience with the most benefits, a limited number of suites are available.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders name Eugene Shen as Senior Vice President of Football Strategy

Shen will oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.
news

Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.
news

Washington Commanders and Children's National Hospital team up to help kids grow up stronger through multi-year partnership

The Washington Commanders are kicking off a multi-year partnership with Children's National Hospital to support the health and wellness of kids in the National Capital Region. As part of the partnership, Children's National will be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders.
news

Washington Commanders select VHC Health as the official women's health partner

Today, the Washington Commanders named VHC Health, a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, the team's official women's health partner.
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long programming promoting early detection and celebrating survivors and those currently ungergoing treatment as part of NFL's 'Crucial Catch' campaign

This season, the Commanders are expanding their October slate to include all forms ofcancers represented on the NFL's Crucial Catch Flag, while continuing the team's annualBreast Cancer Awareness programming launched over two decades ago.
news

Washington Commanders team up with Metro to provide late night service after Thursday night game against Bears

Additionally, Metro and the Commanders are excited to announce a five-year joint promotional agreement that will invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games.
news

Washington Commanders to celebrate 175 Washington Legends as part of the team's Alumni Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 24

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills.
news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union

 Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia.
news

Washington Commanders 'Welcome Home' Fans for season kickoff matchup vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are excited to Welcome Home fans for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m., presented by cornerstone partner, Bank of America.
news

Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches.
news

Washington Commanders announce upgrades to FedExField, fan experience for the 2023 NFL season

The upgrades represent $40 million toward new sound systems and video boards, new themed suites, food vendors, in-bowl and concourse repairs, and more.
Advertising