Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

Building on 85 years of tradition, and with the team's first-ever Music Director at the helm, the 2022 Commanders Marching Band will combine old and new traditions as the team heads into the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders

Interested musicians who believe they have the ability to take the field with the 2022 Commanders Marching Band can submit video auditions through May 23, 2022. Please click HERE to submit an audition tape.

LANDOVER, Md., May 5, 2022 – Today the Washington Commanders announce the official return of the marching band for the 2022 season with an open invitation for musicians in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area to audition to be part of the inaugural Commanders Marching Band. The 60-person ensemble will feature musicians from across the DMV and will be composed of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, and debut at the Commanders Training Camp this summer.

Washington's marching band is the oldest marching band in the history of the NFL, originally founded in 1937 as an all-volunteer ensemble that pioneered halftime entertainment. The return of the marching band is part of the next phase of the team's rebrand process, during which the team will work closely with fans to pull forward traditions under a new banner, including new, and newly revived, musical traditions. For example, the team plans to bring back a revamped arrangement of the team's original fight song, which was first introduced in 1938. Additionally, the marching band look and uniforms, which Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder helped design, will blend the team's iconic burgundy and gold colors with new details as a way to honor the band's 85-year legacy while also embracing the team's inaugural season as the Washington Commanders.

The 2022 Marching Band will be led by Washington's first-ever Music Director, Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken, who will set the tone for a new era for the band. Dokken, a former NCAA varsity athlete, has a deep passion for the role music can play in enhancing the fan and player experience on gameday. Dokken is currently the Music Director and Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia, and the Artistic Director and Conductor of The Rome Symphony Orchestra in Rome, Georgia. He has an active career as a guest conductor and has performed in some of the world's greatest venues, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, The Grand Opera House and more. Dokken also has had the distinct honor of conducting at the White House on several occasions.

Dokken will work closely with the team's newly appointed Band Director Brittney Lynn, and the rest of the Gameday leadership team, to bring renewed musical energy back to FedExField. Lynn will design drills and formations and conduct many of the band's performances. Lynn is currently on the marching band staff for Frederick Co. and Montgomery Co. Public Schools in Maryland, as well as an Elementary Vocal and General Music Teacher at Prince George's County Public Schools and teaches at the Upper Chesapeake Summer Center for the Arts.

"We are very excited to bring back the marching band with a new sound as we enter the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders," said Commanders Vice President of Guest Experience Joey Colby-Begovich. "We have continually emphasized the return of traditions that have lived with the Franchise for decades and this is something we have prioritized in the rebrand process with the hiring of Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken, the team's first ever Music Director, and Brittney Lynn, the Band Director, who will work together to oversee efforts for enhancing the fan experience on gameday through creating and combining new and old music traditions."