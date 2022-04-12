News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

Apr 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LANDOVER, Md., April 12, 2022 -- Today the Washington Commanders announced a new three-year partnership deal with iHeartMedia D.C. to be the team's exclusive radio broadcast partner. Beginning in the 2022 season, live gameday broadcasts will run on iHeartMedia's BIG 100.3 FM and be featured on the station's website and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service. This new partnership will expand the team's reach across the DMV, giving more fans the ability to listen and engage with the Washington Commanders on a daily basis and helping to grow the team's fanbase in the region.

In addition to the team's radio gameday broadcast, this partnership will offer a robust lineup of exclusive programming across iHeartMedia D.C.'s radio stations and on the iHeartRadio App. New this season, fans will also be able to access archived radio broadcasts of the team's games anytime via the Commanders channel on the iHeartRadio App.

"We are excited to team up with iHeartMedia as we enter our inaugural season as the Washington Commanders," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. "After careful consideration and a thorough evaluation process, we chose iHeartMedia to join our growing list of strategic partners because of their shared commitment, creative approach and aggressive plan for elevating the fan experience through their prioritization of our football games, content and events across their many radio and online platforms. With the largest reach in the DMV, and as the most downloaded and streamed podcasting publisher in the United States, iHeartMedia outperforms competitors in every demographic and daypart. We feel confident this partnership will be a win for all parties involved, but especially for our fans who will benefit from expanded access and content within the DMV and beyond."

With a shared emphasis on creating engaging fan experiences, this partnership will also connect Commanders fans to iHeartMedia D.C.'s large portfolio of talent, including DJs and artists, through in-market team and iHeartMedia events such as Commanders' Draft and Training Camp activities and iHeartMedia's HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball, WMZQ-Fest, DC101-derland and WASH Holiday.

"The Washington Commanders are an iconic brand that we are excited to join forces with," said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports. "President Jason Wright and his team are doing great work on the branding of the Commanders and the passion fans have for this team is infectious. This is going to a powerful partnership."

"iHeartMedia DC is thrilled to announce the inaugural broadcast partnership with the Washington Commanders," said Aaron Hyland Region President iHeartMedia. "We are incredibly excited to deliver all of the live Washington Commanders action to the DMV and beyond by utilizing BIG100 and iHeartMedia's unmatched reach in broadcast, podcast, streaming audio and live events."

The partnership with the Commanders represents iHeartMedia's 18th National Football League partnership.

iHeartMedia D.C. includes stations:

  • BIG 100.3 Washington's Classic Rock
  • 97.1 WASH-FM Best Variety of 80s, 90s and Today
  • HOT 99.5 DC's #1 Hit Music Station
  • DC101 DC's Alternative Rock
  • 98.7 WMZQ Today's Best Country
  • DMV's Black Information Network 1120 News & Talk
  • 104.7 WONK-FM. Washington, DC. News & Talk

