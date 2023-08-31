News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce upgrades to FedExField, fan experience for the 2023 NFL season

Aug 31, 2023 at 03:46 PM
LANDOVER, Md., August 31, 2023 – Today, the Washington Commanders announced a $40 million investment in FedExField, funding significant upgrades to the stadium infrastructure and the overall fan experience. These upgrades include three new themed suites, new ticket scanning pedestals, point of sale upgrades, and updated Commanders branded imagery around the stadium, as well as maintenance repairs to the bowl and paint around the stadium.

"We have the best fans in football – and they deserve the best gameday experience. These upgrades to FedExField represent an immediate and tangible step to improve that experience, something our ownership group considers a top priority," said Trista Langdon, Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience. "Not only are we taking care of our fans, we're also taking care of our house. Fans will continue to see improvements throughout the season as we continue to invest and make changes to everything from basic infrastructure to a re-imagined pregame ritual. We are excited for fans to come home and see all the changes on September 10." 

The redesigned fan experience starts on the way into FedExField. Fans will immediately see updated, team-branded signage across the stadium exterior and around the concourse. Fans are encouraged to arrive three hours before kickoff and head into SeatGeek Legends Plaza, where they can enjoy live music, tailgate games, interact with team partner activations and Washington Legends and watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show. They also can get an early look at team warm-ups in the Bud Light End Zone. SeatGeek Legends Plaza gates open at 10 a.m., one hour before regular gates, with a variety of beverages, including domestic beers starting at $6.75 available until kickoff, and rotating local food trucks operating throughout the game. At the home opener, fans can look forward to a live pregame concert by DJ Kool, known for his hit single "Let Me Clear My Throat." 

FedExField also will be home to 12 new food vendors, including Hill Country BBQ (Sections 105, 126, 326), Pardon My Cheesesteak (Sections 120, 330, 402), DC Half Smokes (Sections 123, 405) Paisano's Pizza (Sections 136, 3178), Washington Grill (Section 119), Capitol Kettle Corn (Section 137), Fuku by David Chang (Sections 329, 411), Visitors Dog (Section 317), Loaded Mac (Section 320), Jerry's Seafood (Section 331), PMC Cheesesteak Nachos (Section 338), Swizzler (Section 447), DMV Crab Rolls (Section 102 – new location). 

The Commanders also have added three new themed suites: an Arcade-themed Suite, a Legends-themed suite, and a Military-themed suite. The suites are catered toward large groups looking to take their gameday experience to the next level. The Arcade suite features an air hockey table, retro classics like PacMan and NFL Blitz as well as Madden '23 on the Xbox; the Legends suite is decked out with player lockers, benches, astroturf carpets, and artwork commemorating franchise history; and the Military suite celebrates past and present service men and women with custom artwork that honors all six branches. 

Announced last March, FedExField also will boast a brand new sound system and video boards with upgraded graphics this season. Fans had the opportunity to experience these new systems themselves during the preseason.

Season Tickets are the best way for fans to help the team create home field advantage and enjoy all the excitement for every game at FedExField this season. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets, group tickets or single game tickets can learn more atCommanders.com/tickets. For those interested in a premium experience with the most benefits, a limited number of suites are available. Single game tickets are on sale now by visiting visitCommanders.com/tickets.Single game tickets are on sale now by visitingCommanders.com/ticketsor through the SeatGeek app.

