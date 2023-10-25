Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation contribute $35K to leveling the playing field, supporting installation of seven equipment drop-off bins throughout DMV

LANDOVER, Md., September 18, 2023 – The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation (WCCF) announced a collaboration with youth sports charity Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) to expand access to youth sports. LPF helps to source and redistribute equipment to young athletes who may not otherwise have the resources to participate in sports programs. The WCCF provided $35,000 in funding to Leveling the Playing Field, enabling the permanent installation of seven donation drop off bins throughout the DMV area.

"We know how valuable access to sports is for young people, and this partnership builds on our long-term commitment to encourage and support local youth sports programs," said Valerie Biberaj, WCCF Executive Director and Vice President of Community Relations. "Youth sports, and particularly football, have grown prohibitively expensive for underserved communities. We're proud to support Leveling the Playing Field's mission of expanding access and lowering the barriers to entry for young athletes throughout the DMV."

Since 2013, LPF has collected and distributed more than $12.5 million worth of sports equipment to 1,800 schools, leagues, and programs serving kids in need.

"We cannot thank the Washington Commanders and the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation enough for supporting access to youth sports in the DC area. Throughout this region, there are garages full of equipment that still has plenty of life left in it and kids struggling to afford the gear they need to get on the playing field," said Max Levitt, Executive Director of Leveling the Playing Field. "The ability to partner with such a strong and visible brand in the DC area will allow our organization to collect significantly more equipment, which will enable us to get thousands of local students off of the sidelines."