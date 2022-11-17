News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to feed 2,500 Prince George's County families in need at 20th annual Harvest Feast

Nov 17, 2022 at 04:31 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 6.52.31 AM

LANDOVER, Md., November 17, 2022 – The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will host their 20th Harvest Feast on Tuesday, November 22 from 10:15-1:15 p.m., distributing Thanksgiving food baskets, including turkeys and beverages, to 2,500 Prince George's County residents. The annual Harvest Feast event is a collaborative effort that brings together corporate, non-profit, and public sector partners to help ensure no family goes hungry during the holiday season.

The 20th annual Harvest Feast is in partnership with regional hunger relief organization Capital Area Food Bank, Bank of America, FedEx, Paisano's Pizza, PepsiCo, the Prince George's County Department of Social Services, and Safeway. Safeway will provide registered families with a turkey, the Capital Area Food Bank will contribute fresh produce items for the baskets, Bank of America will provide reusable bags, and PepsiCo will supply families with beverages.

As part of the day's festivities, select Commanders players, Washington Legends, and Command Force will be in attendance to help distribute the Thanksgiving food baskets.

New this year, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation is teaming up with FedEx to distribute meals to local food shelters via FedEx special delivery trucks. Washington Legends will help spread Thanksgiving cheer by delivering the meals to two local shelters Prince George's County Department of Social Services (PGCDSS) Transitional Housing Program and United Communities Against Poverty (UCAP).

Harvest Feast is a pre-registered event. PGCDSS has pre-determined eligibility for participation in the Harvest Feast food distribution program. For any questions regarding eligibility for participation, please reach out to Prince George's County Department of Social Services.

Harvest Feast Timeline:

The event will return to a grab and go this year located at Legends Plaza at FedExField.

10:15 a.m.: Press Conference with Team Executives and Participating Partner Executives

*10:45-1:15 p.m.: Food Distribution at Legends Plaza

*Media can facilitate 1x1 interviews with select Commanders players, Washington Legends, and Command Force

Please reach out to publicrelations@commanders.com to RSVP by Monday, November 21 at 9 a.m. EST. The day before the event media will receive a run of show, parking information, and any additional details needed. If interested in trailing the FedEx special delivery truck giveaways, please contact publicrelations@commanders.com for more information.

Related Content

news

Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Slye finished four-for-four in Washington's 32-21 win at Philadelphia, hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he made two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game.

news

Washington Commanders celebrate National Philanthropy Day, reflect on year of service

Over the past year, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation assisted 179,000 children and families in the region, reached 60+ area school districts, and hosted more than 50 events that support underserved communities across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Commanders elevate Nathan Gerry, Jaret Patterson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Commanders sign De'Jon Harris to active roster, Nathan Gerry to the practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

It is the first time Way has been selected as the player of the month in his career and he is the first Washington special teamer to win the award since K Dustin Hopkins did so in September of 2016.

news

Commanders trade CB William Jackson III to Steelers for conditional draft pick

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders announce Salute to Service Week festivities culminating with the team's annual Salute to Service-themed game on Nov. 6 vs. the Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Week.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Commanders elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

Advertising