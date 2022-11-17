Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to feed 2,500 Prince George's County families in need at 20th annual Harvest Feast

LANDOVER, Md., November 17, 2022 – The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will host their 20th Harvest Feast on Tuesday, November 22 from 10:15-1:15 p.m., distributing Thanksgiving food baskets, including turkeys and beverages, to 2,500 Prince George's County residents. The annual Harvest Feast event is a collaborative effort that brings together corporate, non-profit, and public sector partners to help ensure no family goes hungry during the holiday season.

The 20th annual Harvest Feast is in partnership with regional hunger relief organization Capital Area Food Bank, Bank of America, FedEx, Paisano's Pizza, PepsiCo, the Prince George's County Department of Social Services, and Safeway. Safeway will provide registered families with a turkey, the Capital Area Food Bank will contribute fresh produce items for the baskets, Bank of America will provide reusable bags, and PepsiCo will supply families with beverages.

As part of the day's festivities, select Commanders players, Washington Legends, and Command Force will be in attendance to help distribute the Thanksgiving food baskets.

New this year, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation is teaming up with FedEx to distribute meals to local food shelters via FedEx special delivery trucks. Washington Legends will help spread Thanksgiving cheer by delivering the meals to two local shelters Prince George's County Department of Social Services (PGCDSS) Transitional Housing Program and United Communities Against Poverty (UCAP).

Harvest Feast is a pre-registered event. PGCDSS has pre-determined eligibility for participation in the Harvest Feast food distribution program. For any questions regarding eligibility for participation, please reach out to Prince George's County Department of Social Services.

Harvest Feast Timeline:

The event will return to a grab and go this year located at Legends Plaza at FedExField.

10:15 a.m.: Press Conference with Team Executives and Participating Partner Executives

*10:45-1:15 p.m.: Food Distribution at Legends Plaza

*Media can facilitate 1x1 interviews with select Commanders players, Washington Legends, and Command Force