Washington Commanders announce 2022 preseason schedule

Jun 02, 2022 at 09:59 AM
The Washington Commanders announced the 2022 preseason schedule today and the three-game slate features their preseason debut at home against the Carolina Panthers followed by road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Single-game tickets for the Carolina game are on sale and fans can visit https://www.commanders.com/tickets/ for more information.

All three games will be televised locally on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington.

Beginning in 2022 with the team's three preseason contests, live gameday broadcasts will run on iHeartMedia's BIG 100.3 FM and be featured on the station's website and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service. Hear every play this season on BIG 100, Washington's Flagship Station for the Commanders. Download the free iHeartRadio App or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio."

The Washington Commanders preseason opener against the Panthers will be the sixth all-time preseason meeting between Washington and Carolina. Washington is 1-4-0 against the Panthers all-time in the preseason.

The Commanders will hit the road a week later, traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Washington has played Kansas City six times in the preseason and is 2-4 against them.

Washington will conclude their 2022 preseason slate in Baltimore against the Ravens on August 27th. It will be the fourth-consecutive preseason that Washington will play the Ravens and the first time they will visit the Ravens in Baltimore since 2018.

Table inside Article
DateOpponentTime (ET)
Aug. 13vs. Carolina Panthers1 p.m.
Aug. 20at Kansas City Chiefs4 p.m.
Aug. 27at Baltimore Ravens7 p.m.

