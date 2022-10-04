Washington Commanders name Lindsay Gately as Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that Lindsay Gately has been named to the role of assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist. Gately is the first full-time female member of the athletic training staff in franchise history. She will report directly to Head Athletic Trainer Al Bellamy.

"We are excited to welcome Lindsay to the Washington Commanders organization, where she will join a great team led by Al Bellamy," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "The health and safety of our players is our top priority, and she will help us build on this emphasis with her tremendous experience at both the NFL and NCAA Division I level."

Gately joins the Washington Commanders after previously working for the Wake Forest football program as assistant football athletic trainer/physical therapist. At Wake Forest she worked with the coaching staff on player workload for athletes undergoing rehabilitation from injury. She also worked closely with medical personnel at Wake Forest Baptist Health to expedite the various processes in place for player care. Gately coordinated post-operative care for the student athletes and managed protocols for soft tissue injuries using various sources of data.

"Lindsay is going to add value to our department in both the athletic training and physical therapy areas of the operation," said Head Athletic Trainer Al Bellamy. "She is an extremely polished and exceptional trainer and comes highly recommended from all her former employers. I'm excited to welcome her to our staff as we continue to provide the best possible healthcare to our players."

Gately becomes the 21st woman working in a full-time capacity with an NFL team's athletic training department.

"I'm extremely thankful to the Washington Commanders organization for making me a member of this storied franchise," said Gately. "I look forward to joining a great staff headed by Al Bellamy and doing my part to assist the players and staff to the best of my abilities."

Prior to her role at Wake Forest, Gately worked as a seasonal athletic trainer/physical therapist with the San Francisco 49ers and was also a sports physical therapy resident at the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN organization. Gately also completed a seasonal internship with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gately holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from the University of Pittsburgh.