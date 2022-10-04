News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders name Lindsay Gately as Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist

Oct 04, 2022 at 01:59 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 6.52.31 AM

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that Lindsay Gately has been named to the role of assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist. Gately is the first full-time female member of the athletic training staff in franchise history. She will report directly to Head Athletic Trainer Al Bellamy.

"We are excited to welcome Lindsay to the Washington Commanders organization, where she will join a great team led by Al Bellamy," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "The health and safety of our players is our top priority, and she will help us build on this emphasis with her tremendous experience at both the NFL and NCAA Division I level."

Gately joins the Washington Commanders after previously working for the Wake Forest football program as assistant football athletic trainer/physical therapist. At Wake Forest she worked with the coaching staff on player workload for athletes undergoing rehabilitation from injury. She also worked closely with medical personnel at Wake Forest Baptist Health to expedite the various processes in place for player care. Gately coordinated post-operative care for the student athletes and managed protocols for soft tissue injuries using various sources of data.

"Lindsay is going to add value to our department in both the athletic training and physical therapy areas of the operation," said Head Athletic Trainer Al Bellamy. "She is an extremely polished and exceptional trainer and comes highly recommended from all her former employers. I'm excited to welcome her to our staff as we continue to provide the best possible healthcare to our players."

Gately becomes the 21st woman working in a full-time capacity with an NFL team's athletic training department.

"I'm extremely thankful to the Washington Commanders organization for making me a member of this storied franchise," said Gately. "I look forward to joining a great staff headed by Al Bellamy and doing my part to assist the players and staff to the best of my abilities."

Prior to her role at Wake Forest, Gately worked as a seasonal athletic trainer/physical therapist with the San Francisco 49ers and was also a sports physical therapy resident at the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN organization. Gately also completed a seasonal internship with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gately holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from the University of Pittsburgh.

Gately is a native of Long Island, N.Y.

Related Content

news

Commanders sign Keaton Sutherland, release Jon Toth

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Commanders place Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve, elevate Wes Martin

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders name Jean Medina as Chief Communications Officer

Medina will oversee internal and external communications, football communications, and public affairs.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Commanders elevate two players to active roster, add William Jackson III to injury report

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Washington Commanders to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, HBCU Night Out and Pride Night Out as part of the team's 'We are all Commanders" themed-game on Sunday, Sept. 25, presented by Telemundo 44

The team will host tailgates and on-field celebrations in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride Night Out, and HBCU Night Out, as well as exclusive limited edition rally towel gate giveaways.

news

Washington Commanders announce OrthoVirginia as new training center entitlement partner and official orthopedic and sports medicine provider

The newly named "OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park" is a 162-acre sports complex located in Ashburn, VA and includes three grass fields, one indoor turf field, strength training and sports medicine facilities, an in-house broadcast studio, and more. OrthoVirginia is Virginia's largest provider of expert orthopedic and therapy care.

news

Commanders sign DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Commanders sign C Nick Martin, place Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Commanders claim DT John Ridgeway off waivers, release DT Donovan Jeter

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday afternoon.

Advertising