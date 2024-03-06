 Skip to main content
Washington Commanders name Tim McGrath as senior director of player health & performance

Mar 06, 2024 at 03:13 PM
The Washington Commanders today announced Tim McGrath as the team's senior director of player health and performance. McGrath will oversee the training room along with the strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports science and player wellness programs at the organization.

McGrath arrives in Washington with an extensive background in clinical practice, rehabilitation & performance programming and implementation in professional sports. He has 20 years of professional sports experience and 22 years of clinical experience.

"Tim McGrath has been an incredible resource for our players since joining the organization as a consultant towards the end of last season," said General Manager Adam Peters. "I'm excited to officially welcome him to the organization in a full-time capacity as our senior director of player health and performance. I've been impressed with the time I've spent with him since I was hired here in January. He has a vast knowledge in all areas of player wellness and athlete performance and will play a vital role in improving our overall athletic training and athlete care services here in Washington."

McGrath will work to implement programming that creates individualized plans for each athlete, applying new technology best practices from around the world and adding inputs across all sports science platforms.

McGrath has provided clinical consultancy across the world for over 35 professional sports teams across 11 different leagues. He has consulted teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL, English Premier League, MLR (Major League Rugby), AFL (Australian Football League), NRL (National Rugby League), English Premiership Rugby, Super Rugby, A-League and both international rugby as well as World Rugby Sevens.

McGrath most recently worked as the clinical lead for the Cronulla Sharks of the National Rugby League with the title of physiotherapy & medical services coordinator. In his role with the Sharks, he was the clinical lead for the organization, oversaw return to play strategies with the coaching staff, and oversaw the rehabbing and injury prevention planning.

McGrath also held the position of clinical research director for PitchReady, a company which specializes in pre-injury reduction strategies and return-to-sport testing. He also holds the title of clinical director for Elite Rehab & Sports Physiotherapy which is a facility in Australia that specializes in sports physiotherapy, dietetics, rehabiliatation and athlete development management.

Prior to his work with the Cronulla Sharks, McGrath held the title of physiotherapy & medical services coordinator for the St-George-Illawarra Dragons of the National Rugby League. At the Dragons, he was responsible for the medical program along with acute diagnosis and return to play decision making. He also oversaw both the rehab program and injury prevention planning and implementation.  

McGrath held the role of head of physiotherapy for the Port Adelaide Football Club in the Australian Football League from 2015-17 where he was the clinical lead for the organization. Prior to his stint with Port Adelaide, he held the role of team physiotherapist for the Australian Men's Rugby 7's National Team from 2012-14, specializing in injury prevention planning and overseeing the rehab programming. He has also held the role of head physiotherapist at Act Brumbies Rugby (2006-11), Sale Sharks Rugby (2006) and the Canberra Raiders (2004-06).

McGrath received his doctorate in clinical physiotherapy from the Research Institute for Sports & Exercise at the University of Canberra in Australia. He also holds a masters in musculoskeletal & sports physiotherapy from Griffith University in Australia and a bachelor of physiotherapy degree from Charles Sturt University in Australia. He has also contributed to numerous research publications on sports science, orthopedics and physiotherapy.

