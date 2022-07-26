News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders name Tyrae Reid Jr. to coaching staff

Jul 26, 2022 at 02:59 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Doug Williams Coaching Fellow, Tyrae Reid Jr.

Reid will join the staff as an offensive assistant. He will work primarily with the quarterbacks along with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control Luke Del Rio.

Reid joined Bowie State University as the offensive coordinator in March of the 2019 season. Reid, a former four-year letterman for the program, served as the quarterbacks coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and spent the 2013 season coaching quarterbacks as a student assistant.

Prior to his return to Bowie State, Reid spent two seasons (2014-15) at McDaniel College as Quarterback Coach. Under Reid's guidance, sophomore Matty Callahan threw for 1,741 yards in eight games with 10 touchdowns (2014), had five 200-yard games and a 28-of-43 performance for 388 yards with three touchdowns against Juniata. As a junior, Callahan (2015) threw for 922 yards and four touchdowns in five game and accounted for three 200-yard games. That same season began the emergence of Will Koester who threw for 1,108 yards and six touchdowns in six games and tallied four 200-yard games. Reid was selected to the NCAA Future Football Coaches Academy (Louisville, KY) in 2015.

Before beginning a coaching career, Reid was a quarterback for the Bulldogs, starting games in all four seasons (2009-2012) and was named to the CIAA All-Rookie Team (2009).

"Tyrae was extremely impressive throughout the interview process and really displayed his knowledge and passion for the game," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "I believe his experience as both a collegiate player and his experience coaching at a high level will help our offensive staff. I look forward to working with him throughout the season."

"It was an honor to be a part of the interview process and learn about all the worthy candidates," said Senior Advisor to the Team President Doug Williams. "I was very intrigued with Tyrae's journey and our similarities. I'm beyond excited to help mentor him and help him grow along with the great coaching staff we have here in Washington."

Reid holds a bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Bowie State University (2014) and a master's degree in Exercise Science/Athletic Administration from McDaniel College (2016). A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Reid is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship aligns with the recent initiative announced by the National Football League encouraging team-led opportunities for minority coaches to have a pathway toward gaining access and experience working with an NFL offensive staff.

