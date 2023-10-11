Washington Commanders select VHC Health as the official women's health partner

LANDOVER, Md., October 11, 2023 – Today, the Washington Commanders named VHC Health, a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, the team's official women's health partner.

The Washington Commanders selected VHC Health as its women's health partner because of the health system's continued commitment to advancing women's health, reducing the stigma of mental health, and creating greater access to care in the Washington, DC metro region.

As part of the program, VHC Health will be providing breastfeeding and lactation pods at FedExField.

"We are proud to select VHC Health as our official women's health partner," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. "Our organization has a great respect for VHC Health and its commitment to prioritizing and improving women's health with initiatives that provide a seamless delivery of care for their lifetime. This partnership aligns with the Commanders' goal of increasing healthcare equity and strengthening healthcare outcomes for all women across the DMV."

VHC Health will collaborate with the Commanders and the National Breast Cancer Foundation to pack and distribute Hope Kits to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer. VHC Health is distributing 100 of the kits to women in the DMV.