Washington Commanders to celebrate 175 Washington Legends as part of the team's Alumni Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 24

LANDOVER, Md., September 20, 2023 – The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills. This year's annual Alumni Homecoming weekend welcomes 175 Washington Legends, representative of six decades (1960s - current), including 15 Washington Ring of Fame inductees, 25 Pro Bowlers, and members of three Super Bowl winning teams (1982, 1987, 1991 rosters).

"We are excited to bring back the largest group of Washington Legends to date to celebrate our 12th annual Alumni Homecoming tradition," said Tim Hightower, Washington Commanders Director of Alumni Relations, and a former Washington player. "Each year this weekend provides our fans a first-hand experience to connect with Washington Legends and celebrate our franchise's storied history and legacy."

This Sunday, special fan engagement opportunities include a limited-edition Washington Legends poster giveaway upon entrance, and photo opportunities with Washington Legends in SeatGeek Legends Plaza. During pregame starting at 10:30 a.m., the team will host a Legends Tailgate "cook off" in SeatGeek Legends Plaza. The "cook off" features four local food trucks: Fireman's Cafe, ResQ BBQ, Kyle's BBQ, and Maria's Kitchen. Legends will be broken up into four teams and will "pitch" their specific food truck/food item to the crowd and fans will have the opportunity to purchase food from the food truck. Fans can then vote for their favorite food truck in the Commanders mobile app and the winning food truck will receive a Commanders helmet autographed by the participating Washington Legends.

Prior to kickoff, Pierre Garçon will serve as the team's Legend of the Game, and Phil Hochberg will serve as the team's honorary captain and coin toss participant. At halftime, there will be a special on-field tribute recognizing Washington Legends contributions and key moments from the team's 90+ year franchise history.

Outside of gameday elements and activations, the Commanders will host a series of events, which will kick off Friday morning with the team's first Washington Legends Partnership golf tournament, presented by Johnson, Kendall, & Johnson. On Saturday, Washington Legends will tour the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and later in the afternoon will come together to work on a community service project at the Farm at Miller Kelly. The day will conclude with a reception for all attending Washington Legends and special guests.

As part of the team's season-long Welcome Home theme, each home game will showcase a discounted item of the game, made available to all attendees. This week, stadium nachos will be 50% off. The discounted item of the game will continue to be announced in the team's gameday press release and Know Before You Go email communications ahead of all remaining home matchups.

This season, SeatGeek Legends Plaza is the place to be before kickoff. Open three hours prior to game action (one hour before regular gates), fans can enjoy live music, tailgate games, and a variety of beverages, including domestic beers starting at $6.75, available until kickoff, and rotating local food trucks operating throughout the game. Fans also can watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show, get an early look at team warm-ups in the Bud Light End Zone, and interact with Washington Legends and team partner activations.