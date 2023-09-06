Washington Commanders 'Welcome Home' Fans for season kickoff matchup vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are excited to Welcome Home fans for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m., presented by cornerstone partner, Bank of America.

Special fan engagement opportunities include a Commanders Rollabanna giveaway presented by Bank of America upon entry and a commemorative pennant upon exit. As part of the team's Welcome Home theme, each home game will showcase a discounted item of the game, made available to all attendees. To launch this program for the home opener, all hot dogs and soft drinks in souvenir cups will be 50% off. The discounted item of the game will continue to be announced in the team's gameday press release and Know Before You Go email communications ahead of all remaining home matchups.

This season, SeatGeek Legends Plaza is the place to be before kickoff. Open three hours prior to game action (one hour before regular gates), fans can enjoy live music, tailgate games, and a variety of beverages, including domestic beers starting at $6.75, available until kickoff, and rotating local food trucks operating throughout the game. Fans also can watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show, get an early look at team warm-ups in the Bud Light End Zone, and interact with Washington Legends and team partner activations. This Sunday, fans can look forward to a live pregame concert by DJ Kool, known for his hit single "Let Me Clear My Throat" as well as live music from Sirius Company Go-Go Band.

As part of the club's commitment to honor the National Capital region's military community, the Commanders are honored to welcome service members to Sunday's game. Prior to kickoff, an Air Force KC-135 and 3x F-16s will conduct a flyover. The F-16s are from the 121st Fighter Squadron, the DC Guardians. Based out of Joint Base Andrews, these fighters were the first to respond to defend the Capital airspace following the attacks on 9/11. Lieutenant General John Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, will serve as the honorary captain. During the game, 10 National Guardsmen that recently returned from deployment will be honored for their service, and during halftime, Team Fastrax Paratroopers will perform a parachute demonstration into the stadium bowl. The team will honor a Gold Star Family at the conclusion of the parachute demo, in remembrance of 9/11. The Gold Star Family will sign an Honor and Remember flag that will be jumped into the stadium by the Fastrax Paratroopers.

Beginning 20 minutes before kickoff this Sunday, the team will unveil a new interactive pregame ritual, produced by award-winning Triglass Productions, that will meld together live performances from the Commanders entertainment teams with epic hype videos. The ritual will feature 3-D printed, stop-motion cinematography coupled with CGI elements and will incorporate long-standing Washington traditions, points of regional pride and elements of the team's exciting new era, including the Commanders' Oath.

During the game, the Commanders will introduce 2023 team dog, Goldie, alongside 2022 team dog, Mando. Like Mando, Goldie is training with "K9s For Warriors," an organization that provides highly trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma. Support from the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation this season will help ensure Goldie goes on to be a successful, difference-making companion for a veteran in need.

The Commanders 50/50 raffle is back this season, presented by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's 501(c)(3) philanthropic arm, The G-Unity Foundation. Half of the game's jackpot will go to one lucky winner and the other half will go to the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, with proceeds directly benefiting educational and health and wellness programs in Prince George's County.