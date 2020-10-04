News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Falls To The Baltimore Ravens

Oct 04, 2020 at 04:19 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

instant-analysis-ravens
Dwayne Haskins drops back to pass in the Washington Football Team's 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Set up with first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, the Washington Football Team went offsides. On the next play, Dwayne Haskins Jr. took an 18-yard sack. Then came two passes, neither of which were in the end zone, and the Baltimore Ravens took over with a 28-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

After 17 plays and 82 yards, Washington came away with zero points.

Going up against one of the best offenses in the NFL, Washington had six more first downs and nearly equaled their opponents in total offense. Rookie Antonio Gibson amassed 128 of those yards in by far his best game as a pro, while Haskins set career highs in attempts (45), completions (32) and yards (314) and Terry McLaurin caught a career-high 10 passes for 118 yards.

Yet when the clock struck zero, Washington had only managed two touchdowns and a field goal in a 31-17 defeat.

PHOTOS: Week 4 - Washington vs. Ravens, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.(Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

vravens-10042020-3
1 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-1
2 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-2
3 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-11
4 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-10
5 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-8
6 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-12
7 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-7
8 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-6
9 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-15
10 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-13
11 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-17
12 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-5
13 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-9
14 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-23
15 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-22
16 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-35
17 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-24
18 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-28
19 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-33
20 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-31
21 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-43
22 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-37
23 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-39
24 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-34
25 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-41
26 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-49
27 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-51
28 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-48
29 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-53
30 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-46
31 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-52
32 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-56
33 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-69
34 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-59
35 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-55
36 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-57
37 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-54
38 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-65
39 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-74
40 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-66
41 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-63
42 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-62
43 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-61
44 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-67
45 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-71
46 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-70
47 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
vravens-10042020-68
48 / 127
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
_GC43317
49 / 127
_GC43295
50 / 127
_GC43328
51 / 127
_GC43336
52 / 127
_GC43360
53 / 127
_GC43306
54 / 127
_GC43419
55 / 127
_GC43476
56 / 127
_GC43379
57 / 127
_GC43365
58 / 127
_GC43321
59 / 127
_GC43410
60 / 127
_GC43380
61 / 127
_GC43453
62 / 127
_GC43582
63 / 127
_GC43505
64 / 127
_GC43677
65 / 127
_GC43833
66 / 127
_GC43867
67 / 127
_GC43811
68 / 127
_GC43666
69 / 127
_GC43809
70 / 127
_GC43785
71 / 127
_GC43876
72 / 127
_GC43895
73 / 127
_GC43871
74 / 127
_GC44014
75 / 127
_GC43920
76 / 127
_GC43928
77 / 127
_GC43984
78 / 127
_GC44019
79 / 127
_GC44000
80 / 127
_GC44202
81 / 127
GC3_4091
82 / 127
GC3_4526
83 / 127
_GC44069
84 / 127
_GC44247
85 / 127
GC3_4303
86 / 127
GC3_4422
87 / 127
GC3_4205
88 / 127
GC3_4431
89 / 127
_GC44268
90 / 127
GC3_4965
91 / 127
GC3_4933
92 / 127
GC3_4763
93 / 127
GC3_4710
94 / 127
GC3_4739
95 / 127
GC3_4746
96 / 127
GC3_4793
97 / 127
GC3_4716
98 / 127
GC3_4696
99 / 127
GC3_4091
100 / 127
GC3_4252
101 / 127
_GC45184
102 / 127
GC3_4422
103 / 127
GC3_4303
104 / 127
GC3_4205
105 / 127
GC3_4431
106 / 127
_GC45105
107 / 127
_GC45171
108 / 127
_GC45178
109 / 127
_GC45081
110 / 127
_GC45046
111 / 127
_GC45014
112 / 127
_GC44822
113 / 127
_GC44364
114 / 127
_GC44665
115 / 127
_GC44471
116 / 127
_GC44385
117 / 127
_GC44446
118 / 127
_GC44340
119 / 127
_GC44302
120 / 127
_GC44745
121 / 127
_GC45049
122 / 127
_GC45003
123 / 127
_GC44402
124 / 127
_GC44864
125 / 127
_GC44694
126 / 127
_GC44311
127 / 127
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The scoring discrepancy came down to capitalizing on opportunities. When J.D. McKissic fumbled on Washington's second possession, the Ravens (3-1) opened the scoring two plays later. When Lamar Jackson saw a crease in the defense in the second quarter, he exploded through it, shed Landon Collins' tackle and breezed past everyone else for a 50-yard touchdown. Jackson's electrifying scamper came just three plays after Dustin Hopkins missed a 54-yard field goal, so instead of Washington trailing, 7-3, it was down by 14.

While Washington had an impressive response -- Gibson capped the 10-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run -- Baltimore came right back with a 75-yard drive of its own. On 3rd-and-7, Jackson rolled out left and delivered a perfectly thrown pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the front-left corner of the end zone. Three Washington defenders were close by, but none of them could prevent the 25-yard score.

Related Links

Trailing, 21-7, Washington (1-3) gained some momentum right before the half off an interception from Kendall Fuller. It could not punch the ball into the end zone, but Hopkins' field goal cut into the Ravens' deficit before the break.

But midway through the third quarter, the Ravens all but put the game away when Jackson connected with Andrews down the seam for a 22-yard touchdown to go ahead, 28-10.

Jackson accounted for 246 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, while Marquise Brown made four catches for 86 yards and Andrews caught all three of his targets for 57 yards and two scores. Defensively, Jon Bostic paced Washington with 14 tackles.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising