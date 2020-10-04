Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment of Week Four Game Against Ravens

During the week four matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris representing the United States Marine Corps on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020 season! Please join us in thanking Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris for their service!

Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz

Lance Corporal Lafrenz of the United States Marine Corps is an Administrative Specialist NCOIC at Headquarters and Service Battalion, Henderson Hall, Fort Myer, Va. Joined the service from Portland, Oregon and loving every second of it. LCpl LaFrenz joined to serve his country and to give back to those in need. He is honored to serve in the United States Marine Corps and thanks both the Washington Football Team and USAA for allowing him to attend Military Filming Day and for recognizing him during their game against the Baltimore Ravens! "Hoping for a win this week against our Beltway rivals!"

Lance Corporal Logan Faris