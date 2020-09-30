President's Weekly Brief: Trust The (Naming) Process

Encounter Of The Week

I am thoroughly working my way through getting to know everyone within the franchise by the end of the year. My encounter this week that I would love to highlight features my time with Vladimir Martinez, a hidden leader. Mr. Martinez has been our building manager for 22 years! He has seen many leaders come and go through this organization, and he gave me very candid advice on what makes an effective leader: listen, listen, and listen some more. People haven't always felt heard in our organization, and he implored me to make sure they are. He told me to do the little things that make people feel cared for -- thank you's for a job well done go a long way to make people feel seen and be ready to run through walls for this team. Vlad is definitively hardworking and picks up the phone at odd hours to be a great teammate -- all driven by passion for this franchise. His fandom is expressed in his work ethic each day. I am also personally inspired by Vlad because he is an incredibly professional person who exudes devotion to his spouse and children. I felt so privileged to hear his stories. His willingness to go above and beyond for this franchise as well as his leadership advice are things I will always strive to do as the President of this team. I want all of our leaders to have his character, professionalism, and integrity.