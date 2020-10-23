News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Football Team Welcomes Fans Back to FedExField

Oct 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM
fedexfield-people-back

Approximately 3,000 tickets will be available to season ticket members for the Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 -- The Washington Football Team, with the state of Maryland's approval and under the supervision of Prince George's County, will host a limited number of Season Ticket Members at FedExField on Sunday, November 8th when they take on the New York Giants.

"We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President. "Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George's County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our Season Ticket Members at the Giants game on November 8th and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future."

All ticket inventory will be limited to the lower level of the stadium and a limited number of Suites. Season Ticket Members will have the exclusive opportunity to access tickets for the game on November 8th. Members will have access to purchase tickets in separate digital windows, based on Season Ticket Member tenure, beginning on October 27th and ending on October 30th.

Everyone entering FedExField property will be required to follow safety guidelines including wearing a face covering, utilizing mobile ticketing, maintaining social distancing, and using cashless payment methods. Tailgating will not be permitted.

For information of FedExField safety guidelines, visit: Washingtonfootball.com/stadium/FedExFieldSafe.

The health and safety of all players, coaches, staff and the community remains the organization's top priority. The Team will continue to work closely with Maryland's Department of Health and Prince George's County health officials to ensure a safe environment for all. The Washington Football Team will continue to re-evaluate fan attendance for future home games and will adjust based on the latest recommendations from health officials. If a decision is made to increase seating capacity, Season Ticket Members will have first access to any new tickets.

Related Content

news

NFL and USAA announce Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera as recipient of 12th annual Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA

Rivera's commitment to supporting service members, veterans and their families to be recognized at NFL Honors.

news

Fanatics Sportsbook officially launches with retail location in Maryland

The first ever Sportsbook inside an NFL stadium now open in partnership with the Washington Commanders.

news

Defensive tackle Daron Payne named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Payne joins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, special teamer Jeremy Reaves and wide receiver Terry McLaurin as the Washington players selected this season. Allen, Way and Reaves were named Pro Bowl starters for the NFC.

news

Commanders sign 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Commanders place Jamin Davis on IR, activate Armani Rogers and downgrade Kam Curl to OUT

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Commanders place Saahdiq Charles, Benjamin St-Juste on IR

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Washington Commanders announce Week 18 game activations, headlined by Sonny Jurgensen's jersey retirement on Sunday, Jan. 8 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, presented by NRG Energy

In closing out the 2022 NFL season, the Commanders' thoughts and prayers remain with Damar Hamlin and his loved ones.

news

Commanders place Antonio Gibson on IR, sign Jaret Patterson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Commanders place De'Jon Harris on IR, sign Nathan Gerry from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Commanders place Jon Bostic on IR, sign De'Jon Harris to active roster

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

Advertising