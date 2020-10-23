Washington Football Team Welcomes Fans Back to FedExField

Approximately 3,000 tickets will be available to season ticket members for the Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 -- The Washington Football Team, with the state of Maryland's approval and under the supervision of Prince George's County, will host a limited number of Season Ticket Members at FedExField on Sunday, November 8th when they take on the New York Giants.

"We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President. "Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George's County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our Season Ticket Members at the Giants game on November 8th and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future."

All ticket inventory will be limited to the lower level of the stadium and a limited number of Suites. Season Ticket Members will have the exclusive opportunity to access tickets for the game on November 8th. Members will have access to purchase tickets in separate digital windows, based on Season Ticket Member tenure, beginning on October 27th and ending on October 30th.

Everyone entering FedExField property will be required to follow safety guidelines including wearing a face covering, utilizing mobile ticketing, maintaining social distancing, and using cashless payment methods. Tailgating will not be permitted.

For information of FedExField safety guidelines, visit: Washingtonfootball.com/stadium/FedExFieldSafe.