Washington-Lee High School Football Coach Honored

The Washington Redskins announced today that head football coach Josh Shapiro of Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA has been named Redskins High School Coach of the Week for the week of November 29, 2010.

The Redskins High School Coach of the Week program is designed to recognize and reward excellence in high school football coaching.

Coach Shapiro has been a part of the Washington-Lee football program for seven years and head coach for past four years. Shapiro's success has not gone unnoticed; he was named the Arlington Coach of the Year in both 2007 and 2008. Shapiro encourages student-athletes through his straight-forward approach and positive outlook. Director of Student Activities Carol Callaway says he is "intense but realistic and his fun personality makes him a natural motivator. He stays after school everyday throughout the school year working with athletes." The Generals finished their season 6-6.

Shapiro is seen as a community leader at Washington-Lee High School. Callaway states "he has been a strong force in increasing school spirit and community involvement. He advocates for all students to be involved in some type of activity." He has become a spokesperson for the school and currently makes announcements to the student body encouraging them to make smart decisions during Homecoming activities. Coach Shapiro's student-athletes are also leaders in their school community, taking part in annual summer community service projects to increase school beautification.

Each week during the 2010 high school football season the Redskins will select one area high school head coach as the Redskins High School Coach of the Week. The selection is based on the coach's continuing commitment towards promoting youth football, developing motivated student-athletes, his overall community involvement and overall team performance and record.