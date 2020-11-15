3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Lions

The Washington Football Team trails the Detroit Lions, 17-3, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Big Plays Continue To Be A Problem For The Defense

Washington entered Sunday with the NFL's best passing defense (185.6 yards per game allowed), but the unit has been one of the worst in the league when it comes to giving up big plays.

The Lions took advantage of that weakness on its first drive. On 1st-and-10 from their own 45-yard line, wide receiver Marvin Hall burst down the left sideline. Kendall Fuller was in coverage, but he bumped into Hall and then fell, leaving Hall wide open for a 55-yard catch and run touchdown. Washington has now allowed six plays of 50 yards or more, which is tied with Dallas for the most in the NFL.